Sen. Chris Murphy Is the Latest Dem to Have a Graph Backfire (This...
Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Aw...
Gotcha Question About Trump's Christmas Address Backfires
Rep. Ro Khanna Waves Off Looming Billionaire Exodus From Calif. (Dems Have NOT...
VIP
Dems Won't Extend BBB's 'No Tax on Tips' to State Taxes ('Champions for...
Quibbles and Brits: Jimmy Kimmel Tells UK Viewers That America’s a Hotbed of...
Terror Plot Exposed: Somali-Backed Jihadist Planned to Crash Plane into Atlanta High-Rise
Ghost Daycares, No Kids, Millions Vanished: Nick Shirley's Bombshell Probe into Minnesota'...
From Grinch to Hero: Jets Reverse Course, Let Fan Kick for $100K After...
VIP
Tragic 'Nickelodeon Effect': Tylor Chase in Sad State – Viral Videos and Jackets...
Exposed: Rep. Ilhan Omar's Dad – Siad Barre Colonel Linked to Isaaq Genocide,...
Bidens Celebrate 'Hope' with New Great-Grandson, Continue Shunning Hunter's Child Navy
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Tries Out New Dem Attack Line on Deportations: 'We Can't...
VIP
Obama Presidential Center Explains What the Mocked Building Design Is Supposed to Represen...

Was That a Threat? Minneapolis Mayor Says ICE Agents May Be Killed for Doing Their Job

Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:00 PM on December 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minneapolis Mayor and Somali Suck up Jacob Frey isn't happy about ICE operations in his city. He's really not happy that ICE exists at all.

His position is entirely understandable. How is he, a statist, far-left Democrat, whose term in office is directly tied to the Somali community, expected to cover up billions of dollars in fraud with federal agents constantly poking around his city?

Advertisement

Do ICE and the Federal Government not understand that Frey, Walz, and Somalis from Minnesota to Somalia (including Al-Shabaab) depend on those fraudulent funds? How dare they try to ruin everything over something as trivial as enforcing federal law?

Billions of fraud aside, no one was ever supposed to find out about that. After all, Frey is just a run-of-the-mill open borders leftist who sees sanctuary policy as a path to maintaining power.

He's not going to stand idly by while the feds deport all his voters.

In a recent speech, Frey issued what could be construed as a thinly veiled warning to the feds. If they continue to operate and surge resources in Minneapolis, ICE agents may be killed.

Watch:

ICE agents already have a dangerous job. In Minneapolis, it's also very complex. A little over 80,000 Somalis live in the city, the state's highest concentration. Over half of that population is either naturalized citizens or U.S.-born.

It's the other 40% of that population that has ICE's attention. As the Minnesota fraud scandal has shown, many of those immigrants (legal and otherwise) still have ties to Somalia, including terror organizations like Al-Shabaab. Weeding them out and deporting them is a matter of national security.

Recommended

Rep. Ro Khanna Waves Off Looming Billionaire Exodus From Calif. (Dems Have NOT Thought This Through)
Doug P.
Advertisement

National security be damned—Frey, along with Minnesota's Elmer Fudd doppelganger of a Governor, Tim Walz, and 'Brother's Bride,' Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, would rather protect terrorists than defend the American public from them.

Translation: “Please don’t enforce federal law here—or my voters might get violent.” (With Tim Walz nodding like a bobblehead in the back )If enforcing immigration law is a “tinderbox,” maybe stop shielding pedophiles, gang members, and thugs ICE just arrested? American citizens deserve safety, not threats from their own mayor.

This is incitement. Resign, Frey. Federal law > feelings.

Protect our agents! 

Advertisement

They can't do that because the orange man is bad, or something.

But Somalis are just as prone to vote for Democrats, which is their conundrum.

Frey is protecting his fiefdom. His own little perceived pocket of power, provided by the very Somalis he's trying to protect.  If an ICE agent or two has to be killed to preserve his power, then so be it.

At least he spoke English this time.

  • Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Jacob Frey. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ICE ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAMIC TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Ro Khanna Waves Off Looming Billionaire Exodus From Calif. (Dems Have NOT Thought This Through)
Doug P.
Gotcha Question About Trump's Christmas Address Backfires
Gordon K
Sen. Chris Murphy Is the Latest Dem to Have a Graph Backfire (This Time About Biden, Trump and Russia)
Doug P.
Tim Walz's Flashback Reminding Everyone What 'Accountability' Looks Like Is a HUGE Self-Awareness Fail
Doug P.
Ghost Daycares, No Kids, Millions Vanished: Nick Shirley's Bombshell Probe into Minnesota's Welfare Fraud
justmindy
Terror Plot Exposed: Somali-Backed Jihadist Planned to Crash Plane into Atlanta High-Rise
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Ro Khanna Waves Off Looming Billionaire Exodus From Calif. (Dems Have NOT Thought This Through) Doug P.
Advertisement