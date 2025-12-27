Was That a Threat? Minneapolis Mayor Says ICE Agents May Be Killed for Doing Their Job

Minneapolis Mayor and Somali Suck up Jacob Frey isn't happy about ICE operations in his city. He's really not happy that ICE exists at all.

His position is entirely understandable. How is he, a statist, far-left Democrat, whose term in office is directly tied to the Somali community, expected to cover up billions of dollars in fraud with federal agents constantly poking around his city?

Do ICE and the Federal Government not understand that Frey, Walz, and Somalis from Minnesota to Somalia (including Al-Shabaab) depend on those fraudulent funds? How dare they try to ruin everything over something as trivial as enforcing federal law?

Billions of fraud aside, no one was ever supposed to find out about that. After all, Frey is just a run-of-the-mill open borders leftist who sees sanctuary policy as a path to maintaining power.

He's not going to stand idly by while the feds deport all his voters.

In a recent speech, Frey issued what could be construed as a thinly veiled warning to the feds. If they continue to operate and surge resources in Minneapolis, ICE agents may be killed.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey warns that continued ICE operations in the city could lead to ICE agents getting killed.



pic.twitter.com/VngUrAa6Kw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 26, 2025

ICE agents already have a dangerous job. In Minneapolis, it's also very complex. A little over 80,000 Somalis live in the city, the state's highest concentration. Over half of that population is either naturalized citizens or U.S.-born.

It's the other 40% of that population that has ICE's attention. As the Minnesota fraud scandal has shown, many of those immigrants (legal and otherwise) still have ties to Somalia, including terror organizations like Al-Shabaab. Weeding them out and deporting them is a matter of national security.

They're all in on this.

It would warm my heart to see them all arrested, tried, and sent to prison, and every time one of the little weasels in the media pops off about it, play the loop of everyone on the left saying, "NO ONE is above the law."

I know it won't happen though. https://t.co/qXlfngbX2c — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 27, 2025

National security be damned—Frey, along with Minnesota's Elmer Fudd doppelganger of a Governor, Tim Walz, and 'Brother's Bride,' Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, would rather protect terrorists than defend the American public from them.

Minneapolis mayor warning ICE agents could get killed if they enforce laws proves sanctuary cities protect criminals over officers while putting American safety second to illegal immigration politics. — totinho (@Totinhiiio) December 26, 2025

Translation: “Please don’t enforce federal law here—or my voters might get violent.” (With Tim Walz nodding like a bobblehead in the back )If enforcing immigration law is a “tinderbox,” maybe stop shielding pedophiles, gang members, and thugs ICE just arrested? American citizens deserve safety, not threats from their own mayor. This is incitement. Resign, Frey. Federal law > feelings. Protect our agents!

They can't do that because the orange man is bad, or something.

Idk mayor, perhaps if the illegal immigrants are that prone to being violent, they should be deported. — N̷̷E̷̷M̷̷E̷̷S̷̷I̷̷S̷ (@ByDemonsB3drivn) December 26, 2025

But Somalis are just as prone to vote for Democrats, which is their conundrum.

True 💯 pic.twitter.com/esYn5b4usi — Daily Dose of Chaos (@DailyDosOfChaos) December 26, 2025

Sounds like a direct threat from the “leadership” in that state. Tiny Tim and his butt buddy here are in deep! pic.twitter.com/qSYX4AmhSB — The Polite Patriot (@PolitePatriot47) December 26, 2025

Frey is protecting his fiefdom. His own little perceived pocket of power, provided by the very Somalis he's trying to protect. If an ICE agent or two has to be killed to preserve his power, then so be it.

At least he spoke English this time.

