VIP
Gift Horse Teeth-Checking: Food Pantry Diva Calls Free Groceries an Absolute Joke
Senator John Kennedy Says Chuck Schumer’s Obamacare-Funding Shutdown-Ending ’Compromise’ i...
They Don’t Knock: They Conquer—Naive Tweet Ignites Brutal History Lesson on Islamic Conver...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Torching Media Over Biden vs. Trump Coverage HIGHLY Impressed the...
Horror in Canada: Feds Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches in Midnight Massacre –...
Hasan Piker, Alleged Dog Abuser, Whines to Tarlov: I'd Die Sitting Next to...
GOP Has Several Democrats Explain to House Dems Why This IS the 'Schumer...
DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Has Americans RIGHT Where Democrats Want Them, Says No...
Fired DOJ Staffer Says He Threw a Sandwich at an Officer to Protect...
VIP
So Many Democrats Spreading LIE About ICE Snatching a Preschool Teacher, So LITTLE...
100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Breaks Down With Regret for Saving The World
Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her...
She's Just NOT Good at This: Dem Rep Who Accidentally Told the Truth...
VIP
Dr. Oz Explains What REALLY Happened in the Oval Office When a Man...

This Is Actually Happening in America: Jacob Frey Wins Mayor Race—Thanks to Imported Somali Clan Feud

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on November 07, 2025
Twitter

Jacob Frey was the incumbent Mayor this week in a race for Minneapolis Mayor. His opposition was a man named Omar Fateh. Fateh is part of the Somali community and as such, many thought he had a good chance to win the election. There is a huge Somali population in Minnesota, after all. Well, apparently, clan 'wars' have come to the United States along with importing Somalis into our country, and Fateh lost because one Somali clan hates his clan. Yes, really.

Advertisement

So, some Somalis are angry they don't have a Somali Mayor because the clans refused to unite. Yes, this is happening in America.

This seems suboptimal.

Recommended

Gift Horse Teeth-Checking: Food Pantry Diva Calls Free Groceries an Absolute Joke
justmindy
Advertisement

Dustin Grage writes a great deal about Minnesota politics and has some insight into this whole dynamic.

Maybe this should be a wake up call about assimilation and how immigrants adapt to the American way of life. 

Advertisement

It sounds like the opposite of democracy, actually. 

Well said.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gift Horse Teeth-Checking: Food Pantry Diva Calls Free Groceries an Absolute Joke
justmindy
They Don’t Knock: They Conquer—Naive Tweet Ignites Brutal History Lesson on Islamic Conversion Tactics
justmindy
Senator John Kennedy Says Chuck Schumer’s Obamacare-Funding Shutdown-Ending ’Compromise’ is DOA
Warren Squire
Horror in Canada: Feds Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches in Midnight Massacre – Owners Begged, Court Ignored
justmindy
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Torching Media Over Biden vs. Trump Coverage HIGHLY Impressed the Hungarian PM
Doug P.
Blue-Check Journo Shares Video of Expensive Smartphone to Rant at Trump Over Her SNAP Balance and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gift Horse Teeth-Checking: Food Pantry Diva Calls Free Groceries an Absolute Joke justmindy
Advertisement