This Is Actually Happening in America: Jacob Frey Wins Mayor Race—Thanks to Imported Somali Clan Feud

Jacob Frey was the incumbent Mayor this week in a race for Minneapolis Mayor. His opposition was a man named Omar Fateh. Fateh is part of the Somali community and as such, many thought he had a good chance to win the election. There is a huge Somali population in Minnesota, after all. Well, apparently, clan 'wars' have come to the United States along with importing Somalis into our country, and Fateh lost because one Somali clan hates his clan. Yes, really.

🇺🇸🇸🇴⚡️- A significant number of Somalians in Minneapolis didn't vote for ethnic Somali Mayoral candidate Omar Fateh due to Fateh being part of the Daarood clan rather than the Hawiye. These deep seeded clan wars allowed Mayor Jacob Frey to rally key community leaders from the… — Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) November 6, 2025

Somali explains how the Somali candidate in Minnesota lost because of Somali clan infighting https://t.co/U949KWoPff pic.twitter.com/JMOBDqhpT9 — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) November 7, 2025

So, some Somalis are angry they don't have a Somali Mayor because the clans refused to unite. Yes, this is happening in America.

In the endless quest for diversity and inclusion, America's politicians have somehow imported new types of racism that we didn’t even know existed https://t.co/3e7BejrsTq — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 7, 2025

American elections are now being decided based on tribal blood feuds in Africa https://t.co/8TjomGjgK3 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 7, 2025

This seems suboptimal.

As I have said many times now, politicians in this country should be required by law to speak English when addressing the public in an official capacity. There should never be a time when Americans can’t understand what their elected leaders are saying. https://t.co/KKOpf769Gt — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 7, 2025

Dustin Grage writes a great deal about Minnesota politics and has some insight into this whole dynamic.

Since the internet is finally starting to learn about Somali clan politics in the wake of Omar Fateh’s defeat.



Here is your reminder that I’ve been talking about this for years. https://t.co/uKb80NAIfw — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 7, 2025

I’ve had Somalis ready to sign contracts to go canvass in Somali neighborhoods, only to have them reject job offers because their families would disown them for going against their clan.



It’s wild stuff. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 7, 2025

How does importing ancient tribal blood feuds from halfway across the world into our country benefit the American people?



For many Republicans, mass immigration — no matter from where — is “good” so long as it’s legal.



Braindead thinking. https://t.co/8cqSo98nRD — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 7, 2025

Maybe this should be a wake up call about assimilation and how immigrants adapt to the American way of life.

Ah yes, local politics being determined not by the collective wisdom of the voters, but by ethnic clan feuds recently carried over from a different continent.



Sounds really bad for democracy, which liberals claim to care about. But what do I know... https://t.co/HpiUO5PMyf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 7, 2025

It sounds like the opposite of democracy, actually.

Part of the contract of immigrating to America is that you leave the tribal feuds and ethnic hatreds of your culture behind.



We need to more aggressively focus on assimilation. https://t.co/TBaGKIvDNk — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) November 7, 2025

Well said.

