Meet the People Ilhan Omar Is Protecting: DHS Shares Info on Illegals Arrested in MN in DAMNING Thread

The Department of Homeland Security was good enough to put together a thread introducing us all to the very people Ilhan Omar keeps insisting built Minnesota.

Alrighty then.

Rapists, Thieves and Murderers, OH MY!

Sanctuary policies and politicians like @GovTimWalz and Mayor Jacob Frey have done nothing to stop pedophiles, domestic terrorists, and gang members from roaming our communities and terrorizing Americans.



Worst of the worst arrested in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge: — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Omar is so angry about ICE removing these monsters that she has compared DHS to Nazi Germany.

Abdulkadir Sharif Abdi, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was a former member of the Gangster Disciples and is a known current member of Vice Lord Nation. He has also been convicted of fraud, receiving stolen property, receiving a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and multiple… pic.twitter.com/pJ6jrrmxUo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Yikes.

Sahal Osman Shidane, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor aged 13-15. pic.twitter.com/C7F4m4we5n — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Mukthar Mohamed Ali, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was convicted of assault, fraud, robbery, and larceny. pic.twitter.com/sps0dw3gsf — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Such pillars of their community.

Ahmed Mohamed Said, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was convicted of multiple crimes, including two domestic violence convictions, three convictions of driving under the influence, assault, damaging property, and violating probation. pic.twitter.com/DKYSt7Kr2F — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Rudy Arendondo Jarillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of felony smuggling aliens. pic.twitter.com/JPhgFxmlSG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Alvaro Davila Alanis, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon. pic.twitter.com/8tnyuJaaus — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Seeing a pattern here.

Feisal Mohamed-Omar, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, charged on two counts of domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/r0LzajAwCc — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Oscar David Ayala-Ocampo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested for domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/W3NLpiyIrH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

So much domestic abuse. Wow.

Alberto Gallardo-Montiel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for driving under the influence. pic.twitter.com/332o115wAq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Ismael Bonilla Avalos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of driving under the influence and charged with domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/2UJO0Doepl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

The pattern continues.

Ismael Higuera Chupin, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for driving under the influence. pic.twitter.com/mWDKNpmkAY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

Carlos Mark Boquin-Alfaro, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested for domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/ivQOSDiLo3 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

And the mainstream media would focus on how all of them are dads or sons or brother or uncles ... they would do anything they could to keep us from seeing them for who and what they really are.

Criminals taking advantage of our country and putting Americans at risk.

