Meet the People Ilhan Omar Is Protecting: DHS Shares Info on Illegals Arrested in MN in DAMNING Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on December 08, 2025
Twitchy

The Department of Homeland Security was good enough to put together a thread introducing us all to the very people Ilhan Omar keeps insisting built Minnesota.

Alrighty then.

Rapists, Thieves and Murderers, OH MY! 

Omar is so angry about ICE removing these monsters that she has compared DHS to Nazi Germany.

Yikes.

Such pillars of their community.

Seeing a pattern here.

So much domestic abuse. Wow.

The pattern continues.

And the mainstream media would focus on how all of them are dads or sons or brother or uncles ... they would do anything they could to keep us from seeing them for who and what they really are.

Criminals taking advantage of our country and putting Americans at risk.

