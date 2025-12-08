'COMPLETELY Dishonest': JD Vance DOGWALKS Lefty YouTuber for Deliberately Misquoting Him on Illegals

A Lefty YouTuber deliberately misquoted JD Vance to get attention on X.

Must be a day that ends in 'Y.'

You'd think he would have at least tried to come up with something actually believable, but alas, he did not. Then again, the people he's trying to appeal to probably would believe this came from Vance because they are already convinced he is Hitler Jr.

They're not the sharpest tools in the shed.

JD Vance:



“It’s totally reasonable to not want neighbors who speak another language.”



pic.twitter.com/kGYublo8Qf — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 7, 2025

Vance caught wind of the post, and well, see for yourself how he responded:

First of all, it's just a made up quote. Completely dishonest.



Second, what's reasonable is to want to share a language with your neighbor. How do you borrow a cup of sugar? Resolve disagreements? Have a nice conversation? You need a common language, and in America, that… https://t.co/WaqVZm0je8 — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 8, 2025

Post continues:

... language is English. The far left became so deranged on immigration that they're attacking people for wanting to be able to speak to their neighbors.

There's not much the far left has not become deranged about. Just saryin'.

“Completely dishonest” happens to be that guy’s middle name. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) December 8, 2025

It may well be printed on his ID.

"Never let truth get in the way of a good narrative!" - The Media — SOMETHiNG WiCKED 🇺🇸 (@som3thingwicked) December 8, 2025

Ain't that the truth?

