'COMPLETELY Dishonest': JD Vance DOGWALKS Lefty YouTuber for Deliberately Misquoting Him on Illegals

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho

A Lefty YouTuber deliberately misquoted JD Vance to get attention on X.

Must be a day that ends in 'Y.'

You'd think he would have at least tried to come up with something actually believable, but alas, he did not. Then again, the people he's trying to appeal to probably would believe this came from Vance because they are already convinced he is Hitler Jr.

They're not the sharpest tools in the shed.

Vance caught wind of the post, and well, see for yourself how he responded:

Post continues:

... language is English. 

The far left became so deranged on immigration that they're attacking people for wanting to be able to speak to their neighbors.

There's not much the far left has not become deranged about. Just saryin'.

It may well be printed on his ID. 

Ain't that the truth?

