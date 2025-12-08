HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Puts Adam Kinzinger In His PLACE for LAME Dig at Republicans (Still) in Congress

We know we know, we've seen the emails, you'd like us all to ignore Adam Kinzinger and guys, for the most part, we have been. It's been quite some time since the crybaby said anything worth Twitchying anyway, so it's not been difficult to roll our eyes when we see him cross our timeline ...
Until we saw Brit Hume drop him like a bad habit.
It all started with this post from Kinzinger trashing Republicans in Congress; you know, the Republicans who weren't gerrymandered out of their jobs by Democrats. The same Democrats Kinzinger continues to pander to:
Adam Kinzinger: "The founders of this country knew that a guy like Donald Trump would come along. They knew it. What they never expected was a Congress that would willingly give up its power like it has." pic.twitter.com/nqFGjnuhcm— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 8, 2025
Hume with the boom:
He knows all about giving up power, not that he ever had much of it. https://t.co/UoGMj1J5wz— Brit Hume (@brithume) December 8, 2025
Bingo.
Now ask Adam which amendment was put in place to insure we don’t have a dictator take control.— Idaho Dreaming (@IdExploring) December 8, 2025
December 8, 2025
He is exhausting— Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) December 8, 2025
Like any Leftist, yup.
What makes this really funny is Ron Filipkowski defending Kinzinger:
Recommended
That’s right. Some Republicans are willing to give up political power to stand up to his worst abuses by telling the truth. Others are cowards who trash him to their friends privately but won’t say those same things publicly, and instead make snarky posts about their betters.— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 8, 2025
Note, it was not easy for this editor to snag Ron's post because he has her blocked AND TWITCHY. What a baby. He and Kinzinger deserve one another ...
Anywho.
Adam Kinzinger is a bitter angry man with TDS. He didn’t get the job he wanted in the Trump administration as Air Force Secretary so he went on a crying rampage… pic.twitter.com/xTJ0hCXObC— Merry (@merrylynn06) December 8, 2025
What we find is that many Never Trumpers wanted to work for the Trump administration and were overlooked, like Kinzinger.
He knew that once he accepted Pelosi's invatation to be a GOP member on her J6 committee— Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) December 8, 2025
( against the wishes of his party's leader who submitted two different members), he was toast. And it's only been downhill from there.
Something like that.
