HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Puts Adam Kinzinger In His PLACE for LAME Dig at Republicans (Still) in Congress

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on December 08, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

We know we know, we've seen the emails, you'd like us all to ignore Adam Kinzinger and guys, for the most part, we have been. It's been quite some time since the crybaby said anything worth Twitchying anyway, so it's not been difficult to roll our eyes when we see him cross our timeline ... 

Until we saw Brit Hume drop him like a bad habit.

It all started with this post from Kinzinger trashing Republicans in Congress; you know, the Republicans who weren't gerrymandered out of their jobs by Democrats. The same Democrats Kinzinger continues to pander to:

Hume with the boom:

Bingo.

Like any Leftist, yup. 

What makes this really funny is Ron Filipkowski defending Kinzinger: 

Note, it was not easy for this editor to snag Ron's post because he has her blocked AND TWITCHY. What a baby. He and Kinzinger deserve one another ... 

Anywho.

What we find is that many Never Trumpers wanted to work for the Trump administration and were overlooked, like Kinzinger.

Something like that.

