Scott Jennings SO Drops the MIC on Axios for WHINING About the Right Using Racist, Dehumanizing Rhetoric

Oh boo hoo, the Right is being mean and stuff. Again.

At least that's what the lawn flamingos at Axios want their readers to believe. Yes, we rolled our eyes right along with you.

Besides, isn't this old news? Haven't they been accusing us of being horrible racists since the Obama years? Heck, maybe even before that.

Look at this hogwash:

Guardrails against racist, xenophobic or dehumanizing rhetoric have all but vanished on the American right.



What was once disqualifying — or the exclusive domain of online trolls — is now a fixture of national political discourse. https://t.co/tSFQSYyjeP — Axios (@axios) December 6, 2025

From Axios:

President Trump's Cabinet applauded him this week after he described Somali immigrants as "garbage" who "contribute nothing. He unapologetically condemned an entire community, with no fear of political backlash.

They're big mad that Trump was mean to a group of people who appear to have allegedly ripped legal Americans off for billions of dollars. In other words, they're angry at him for being honest. Meh, what else is new?

And speaking of what else is new, Scott Jennings with the perfect pic-takedown:

BUT IT'S THE RIGHT. REEEEEEEEE.

These people.

The words mean nothing now. The left made that happen. pic.twitter.com/29PINGAT0g — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) December 7, 2025

Exactly. The Left has destroyed the word 'racist'.

Bingo.

The days of screaming "RACIST" and pointing to get people to stop disagreeing with your political aims has past. pic.twitter.com/hlnDXeP31p — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) December 7, 2025

Oh no, the Left is calling us racist xenophobes again. Whatever shall we do? pic.twitter.com/QcsayhpRgS — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) December 7, 2025

When you call everything racist, xenophobic, and dehumanizing over and over again, people stop giving a shit. You have only yourselves to blame. — Corey - First Ambassador to the Moon (@corysix6) December 7, 2025

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

