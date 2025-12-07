Former DEA Deputy Chief Charged With Narcoterrorism in Cartel Money Laundering Scheme
Scott Jennings SO Drops the MIC on Axios for WHINING About the Right Using Racist, Dehumanizing Rhetoric

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on December 07, 2025
Twitchy

Oh boo hoo, the Right is being mean and stuff. Again. 

At least that's what the lawn flamingos at Axios want their readers to believe. Yes, we rolled our eyes right along with you.

Besides, isn't this old news? Haven't they been accusing us of being horrible racists since the Obama years? Heck, maybe even before that.

Look at this hogwash:

From Axios:

President Trump's Cabinet applauded him this week after he described Somali immigrants as "garbage" who "contribute nothing. He unapologetically condemned an entire community, with no fear of political backlash.

They're big mad that Trump was mean to a group of people who appear to have allegedly ripped legal Americans off for billions of dollars. In other words, they're angry at him for being honest. Meh, what else is new?

And speaking of what else is new, Scott Jennings with the perfect pic-takedown:

BUT IT'S THE RIGHT. REEEEEEEEE.

These people.

Exactly. The Left has destroyed the word 'racist'. 

Bingo.

