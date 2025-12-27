The 'JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump' Hyperbole Has Arrived Three Years Early
JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for Trump's Help

justmindy | 6:00 PM on December 27, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Years ago, Americans were locked into the JonBenet Ramsey case. A beautiful little girl with a seemingly ideal life was killed in her own home right at Christmas time. The case has gone unsolved, but now there may be some technology to help solve the case.

It’s been nearly 30 years since JonBenet Ramsey’s haunting Christmastime murder — and there’s renewed optimism that investigators could be closer than ever to solving it.

Boulder police, who have made little visible progress in the case over the years, said this month that the investigation “remains a top priority.”

“Techniques and technology constantly evolve,” Chief Stephen Redfearn, of the police department in Boulder, Colorado, said in a video statement.

“This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing.” 

JonBenet’s father, John Ramsey, met with Boulder police last January and said it was “an important meeting.”

He told Fox News Digital earlier this year that he urged the department to accept help from a private genetics lab with a track record of cracking other cold cases.

In a September interview with Fox News Digital, he implored President Donald Trump to get involved in the case.

“I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here,” he said during an interview at CrimeCon in Denver.

“I need to get Donald Trump on them. He’ll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we’ve got to get them to do that.”

JonBenet's Dad thinks President Trump should get involved to help solve the case. 

It would be amazing!

It would be nice to finally have some resolution on this terribly tragic case.

Everyone has a theory.

Let's hope that isn't the case.

Well, he is the most powerful man in the free world, so there is that.

Prayers up!

