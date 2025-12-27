JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for Trump's Help

Years ago, Americans were locked into the JonBenet Ramsey case. A beautiful little girl with a seemingly ideal life was killed in her own home right at Christmas time. The case has gone unsolved, but now there may be some technology to help solve the case.
New DNA technology could help solve JonBenet Ramsey case — as family implores Trump to get involved https://t.co/dlZHZ1RkGk pic.twitter.com/CQMrKJyR2l— New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2025
It’s been nearly 30 years since JonBenet Ramsey’s haunting Christmastime murder — and there’s renewed optimism that investigators could be closer than ever to solving it.
Boulder police, who have made little visible progress in the case over the years, said this month that the investigation “remains a top priority.”
“Techniques and technology constantly evolve,” Chief Stephen Redfearn, of the police department in Boulder, Colorado, said in a video statement.
“This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing.”
JonBenet’s father, John Ramsey, met with Boulder police last January and said it was “an important meeting.”
He told Fox News Digital earlier this year that he urged the department to accept help from a private genetics lab with a track record of cracking other cold cases.
In a September interview with Fox News Digital, he implored President Donald Trump to get involved in the case.
“I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here,” he said during an interview at CrimeCon in Denver.
“I need to get Donald Trump on them. He’ll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we’ve got to get them to do that.”
JonBenet's Dad thinks President Trump should get involved to help solve the case.
This family's child literally got murdered and they are asking Trump for help to seek justice for their child— koji (@ChaosreignerG) December 27, 2025
Let's send this high enough on USD1 so that trump notices the family's plea for help https://t.co/eXu7p2Q1PV
Thoughts.. the dad? The gardener? https://t.co/GiuWrWLS1E— 🕷🏍💋🇪🇺Jasmin St Claire (@jasminstclaire) December 27, 2025
It would be nice to get closure for all involved. https://t.co/V0XpLJ8hEV— American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) December 27, 2025
It would be amazing!
He's right, genetic genealogy will solve this case.— Mike (@Boston__Sucks) December 27, 2025
It would be nice to finally have some resolution on this terribly tragic case.
Patsy did it.— The Goth (@TheGoth8) December 27, 2025
Dad did it— keep not thinking (@enturbulator) December 27, 2025
The brother accidentally killed her— John Little (@johnlittle5973) December 27, 2025
Everything I’ve seen says the brother did it - and the parents covered it up after the fact. Not sure why they’d be calling for anyone else to do something.— Brian (@RVA_Brian) December 27, 2025
Everyone has a theory.
I read this every month. Nothing is ever going to happen.— cass (@GaspICantEven) December 27, 2025
Let's hope that isn't the case.
Why do people randomly ask Trump for help, like is he Santa Claus or something?— Yeeted Parlay (@SKamp131) December 27, 2025
Well, he is the most powerful man in the free world, so there is that.
🧠 Bottom Line— Steven Latham (@wienerdogwifi) December 27, 2025
This case has lingered for nearly 30 years — not because of a lack of interest, but because the science wasn’t ready.
Now, with modern DNA tools and renewed pressure from JonBenet’s family, investigators may be closer than ever to identifying who killed her — and…
Prayers up!
