Why the Left Always Wins — And What to Do About It I will now go Biblical on you. So. A dear friend of mine is getting raked by his own family members ... who are Leftists. More than debates at Thanksgiving. Actual financial harm, reputational hit-jobs to hurt his career, and…

... full-on online e-ssassination so all who know him know he's "like, literally, the worst person basically ever.""Why does the Left always do this?" He asked me. "Why do they always seek to destroy all that's good?"

I thought about it. This is what I told him. And now I'll tell you.

From 1 Kings 3, the tale of two mothers, one king, and soon to be ... half a kid. You've heard the gist of this story, so we'll get right to the relevant part of the story: the end

*** Then the king said, “Bring me a sword.” So they brought a sword before the king. And the king said, “Divide the living child in two, and give half to one, and half to the other.”

Then the woman whose son was living spoke to the king, for she yearned with compassion for her son; and she said, “O my lord, give her the living child, and by no means kill him!”

But the other said, “Let him be neither mine nor yours, but divide him.”

So the king answered and said, “Give the first woman the living child, and by no means kill him; she is his mother.” ***

Now, that's the real Solomon story. A righteous judge leverages terror to reveal truth. In this case, the true mother’s love—her willingness to “lose” to keep her child alive—is the tell. Solomon’s wisdom protects the innocent by calling the pseudomother's bluff when it counts."What does this have to do with the Left?"Some of you figured it out already. And it goes like this.

Imagine an alternative universe of history in which Solomon is more like ... Saruman. A deceptive, wicked man of power inversely correlated influence and integrity.

So flip the story.

Now Solomon isn't caring; he's cruel. So he doesn’t use the threat of the sword to separate truth and error—he uses harm to manufacture “consent.” He already knows the true mother will cave to protect the baby … so he keeps the blade hovering until she panics and says the only thing a good mother would say.“

Fine. Give her the child. Just don’t kill him.”

And so our Pseudosolomon smirks with a liberal's pride and rules with a jumpy sarcastic shrug.“Hey, YOU said the baby wasn’t yours. YOU surrendered. YOU consented. Case closed.”

Then Pseudosolomon awards the baby to the liar—the false mother who never flinched—because she mother doesn’t love the child. She loves to win.

This is the psychology of the Left; the wicked exploit the righteous by weaponizing our mercy. They leverage what we love. Whether our children, our traditions, our businesses ... anything and everything they can steal and bring before their king, their Pseudosolomon.Notice how in this retelling, the Left "owns" the agitator-antagonist, the pseudomother, and also the institution, Pseudosolomon.

Metaphorically speaking, these are the accuser, the mob, the fake-news narrative pusher, the "unnamed sources familiar with the matter" ... and also HR, big-corp media, finance, school admin, platform policy, and so on, respectively.

In that system, you don’t have to prove you’re right; you just have to keep the sword raised long enough that decent people will do what decent people always do ... try to stop the harm.

So then what happens?

The good person apologizes “to de-escalate.”

They self-censor “for peace.”

They concede language “just to move on.”

They sign the statement “to protect the kids.”

They step down “to spare the team.”

They settle “to save the business."

And then your mercy, you love, becomes Exhibit A against you.

“Hey, you admitted it.”

“Nope, you agreed.”

“Look, you surrendered.”

“Actually, you consented.”

Not to sound like AI here ... but it's not because you're guilty, it's because you love. Anything you've built with love, exposed to this Leftist tactic-set, is at risk of splicing and dicing ... unless you surrender it to them while lying about it to protect it from a fate far worse.

Need I explain the Pseudosolomon parable in plainer language? I need.

The Antikings chapter 3 parable is a predatory strategy in which Leftists exploit the righteous citizen's selflessness, twisting our sacrifice into proof we're unworthy of what is, in fact, rightfully ours. In cahoots with the accuser, the institution rigs the outcome, and love itself becomes a weapon against us.

It all feels like an unwinnable game because it is; the sword is real (social, financial, legal, professional consequences). That said, we're aware of situations where the pseudomother accuser is not necessarily a "bad" person. Rather, they're riding a cultural wave that's brought them to be sincerely convinced they have to "save the baby" by "redefining what it means to be the baby's mother." Either way, institutional corruption turns their will into rule. No bueno. Our surrender to save becomes proof of our guilt. Wow.

The counter to Pseudosolomon is not to let him cleave the kid. The solution is Matthew 10:6b:

"Therefore be wise as serpents and harmless as doves."

It's a two-part play. (1) Lock your door behind you so pseudomother can't sneak in and steal your kid while you sleep. And (2) get a new institutional head and replace the Leftist plant.

This is why we the Right must stick together. No infighting, no isolation. That's how we end up twice alone and defenseless: in unlocked bedrooms, then in front of their kings.

"But Josh, I have my principles. I believe that if I just do the right thing, the king will defend me."

lol, lmao even