'MASSIVE Fraud Uncovered' --> New Obamacare Data Shares DAMNING Look Into Shady Subsidy Applicants

Remember when the Democrats tried to convince everyone that math is racist? There's a reason ...

Math doesn't lie.

Data doesn't lie.

And this data is not a good look for any of them. Or Obamacare.

Advertisement

Massive Obamacare fraud uncovered.



In 2023, 1 in 3 subsidy recipients—$21B total—used Social Security numbers that didn’t match IRS records. Fake applicants in 2024–25? Most were approved.



And yet, Congress wants to expand subsidies with no limits or safeguards. pic.twitter.com/skbd0H432w — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) December 5, 2025

And to Moore's point, Congress wants to expand subsidies with no limits or safeguards.

That is INSANE.

EVERY DOLLAR.



We the People must demand to know

how EVERY DOLLAR is collected and spent.



EVERY DOLLAR.



…must be tracked, audited, and accounted for.



EVERY DOLLAR.



This is a simple concept. And the fact that NOT ONE elected official demands it, tells us everything we… — JeromeMichael (@2Bjeromemichael) December 5, 2025

This is leverage for the gop. — Steadman Lucas (@1960Steady) December 5, 2025

You would think.

One in three is fraudulent.

And how much of that money ends up as campaign donations? — Jasper Hawkins (@JasperHawkins8) December 5, 2025

Good question.

One in THREE. This is a disgrace. https://t.co/7WvsLIGAr4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 5, 2025

Remember when the administration said all the rampant inflation was “transitory!?” Turns out they were most likely lying about massive fraud to the scale of trillions of dollars! https://t.co/W5yVDU038S — enLIGHTENed UP san FRANCISco! (@SrgtHulka) December 5, 2025

We remember!

Meanwhile, I’ve been denied subsidies for the last three years and I’ve seen my costs increase 250% https://t.co/3ADsX6DUM5 — Con (@ConGayBot) December 5, 2025

Because, of course.

============================================================

Related:

Ya' LOVE to See It: Turns Out Both Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter Could Lead to a RED California (Poll)

Jon Favreau Quotes Jesus to Shame Tricia McLaughlin for Debunking Thanksgiving Illegal Sob Story (HOOBOY)

1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET

SURE: CNN (Who Said J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Is White) Claims 'Sources Say' He Thought 20 Election Was Stolen

He's Gonna SPEW: WATCH Mayor Jacob Frey's Face As He Devours Somali Meal in Defiance of Trump (Video)

============================================================