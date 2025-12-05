VIP
Dem Jim Himes Says Venezuelan Drug Runners Could Be Average Josés Lacking Economic...

1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on December 05, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We would say it's shocking how much leftist journalists get away with when it comes to pushing false stories to hurt people politically but at this point, it's not shocking. At all. Honestly, what would be surprising is if any of them were ever held accountable.

Especially when pushing gossipy hogwash like this about Kash Patel.

From MS NOW:

FBI Director Kash Patel has — on more than one occasion — ordered that the security detail protecting his girlfriend escort one of her allegedly inebriated friends home after a night of partying in Nashville, according to three people with knowledge of the incidents.

Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, asked FBI agents on her security team at least two times, including once this spring, to drive her friend home, and agents objected to diverting from their assignment, said the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss nonpublic matters. But Patel insisted they do as Wilkins requested and in one case called the leader of Wilkins’ security detail and yelled at him to do so.  

Sources he never names.

Sources that cannot be found when Ben Williamson investigates the claim.

Dude went OFF:

Post continues:

... Director, the Detail, and more - all of whom said it didn’t happen. Couldn’t find any corroboration or record of it whatsoever. 

I went back to the reporter and said “everyone involved says this is false - can you give me any other info so I can provide some proof beyond just a denial? A date? Name of the friend? Anything.”

Their response was: “We do not have that info but are comfortable with our sourcing.”

In other words, they made it up.

We imagine there are plenty of reporters who choose not to work with someone like Dilanian, who is willing to print lies for clicks, taps, and to spread even more division than there already is.

Clearly, Ken does not care about the validity of his sources or his story.

We see what he did there.

You know it's a trash outlet when even NBC no longer wants it. 

And that's where Ken landed. 

Says a lot.

