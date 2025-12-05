1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET

We would say it's shocking how much leftist journalists get away with when it comes to pushing false stories to hurt people politically but at this point, it's not shocking. At all. Honestly, what would be surprising is if any of them were ever held accountable.

Especially when pushing gossipy hogwash like this about Kash Patel.

Scoop: FBI Director Kash Patel has ordered that the security detail protecting his girlfriend escort one of her allegedly inebriated friends home after a night of partying in Nashville, per to three people with knowledge. With ⁦@CarolLeonnig⁩ https://t.co/xjqotS9lde — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) December 5, 2025

From MS NOW:

FBI Director Kash Patel has — on more than one occasion — ordered that the security detail protecting his girlfriend escort one of her allegedly inebriated friends home after a night of partying in Nashville, according to three people with knowledge of the incidents. Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, asked FBI agents on her security team at least two times, including once this spring, to drive her friend home, and agents objected to diverting from their assignment, said the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss nonpublic matters. But Patel insisted they do as Wilkins requested and in one case called the leader of Wilkins’ security detail and yelled at him to do so.

Sources he never names.

Sources that cannot be found when Ben Williamson investigates the claim.

Dude went OFF:

1,000% false and did not happen. And I’d like to give some BTS insight into how this hogwash got printed.



I got this allegation on Tuesday. It sounded made up and I told the reporter so. I went and checked with everyone involved - Alexis (who doesn’t even drink), the Director,… https://t.co/HZfUf9TRwX — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 5, 2025

Post continues:

... Director, the Detail, and more - all of whom said it didn’t happen. Couldn’t find any corroboration or record of it whatsoever. I went back to the reporter and said “everyone involved says this is false - can you give me any other info so I can provide some proof beyond just a denial? A date? Name of the friend? Anything.” Their response was: “We do not have that info but are comfortable with our sourcing.”

In other words, they made it up.

I’m told that NBC reporters know that @KDilanianMSNOW makes up sources and they are unwilling to be on a byline with him. @CarolLeonnig has been ruined with Ken’s fake news stories that get debunked immediately. https://t.co/XOt4Gm64Xk — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 5, 2025

We imagine there are plenty of reporters who choose not to work with someone like Dilanian, who is willing to print lies for clicks, taps, and to spread even more division than there already is.

You guys literally have a former agent give his opinion of something that you can’t even prove happened and that’s your story. 🤡 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 5, 2025

Clearly, Ken does not care about the validity of his sources or his story.

Nice to see the FBI actually protect someone — Magills (@magills_) December 5, 2025

We see what he did there.

How are you still employed in journalism position? Seems the only thing that's changed at @MSNOWNews is the name. — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) December 5, 2025

You know it's a trash outlet when even NBC no longer wants it.

And that's where Ken landed.

Says a lot.

