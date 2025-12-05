SURE: CNN ROASTED for Claiming J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect (Who They Said Was White) Thought Election Was Stolen

CNN is reporting that the suspected J6 pipe bomber believed the 2020 election was stolen.

Oh, and their source is, 'sources say.'

We made the same face.

Accused DC pipe bomber told the FBI he believed the 2020 election was stolen, sources say.https://t.co/PfaBeI7RmO — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 5, 2025

From CNN:

During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter said.

People briefed on the matter said.

You guys know what that means.

The FBI arrested Brian Cole, 30, on Thursday on charges that he planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot. Cole spent hours with FBI investigators and made multiple statements, the sources said. Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director, told Fox News on Thursday that the FBI had interviewed the suspect at length, but didn’t elaborate. The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment for this story.

Also, it is telling that no one who actually matters has commented on the investigation yet CNN chose to run with the 'sources say' angle. Because, of course, they did.

Whole family profile is radical angry leftists.

CNN - white MAGA guy — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 5, 2025

“Sources say”



This is one of YOUR guys! — NightShade 🌓 (@NightShade1776) December 5, 2025

*cough cough*

CNN also believes he's a white man, you people have no credibility. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/3fT61B4C1s — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) December 5, 2025

It's crazy to think that CNN could be any LESS reliable and yet here we are.

The same sources that said he was WHITE? 🤔 — MadeInTheUSA (@AmyFaber83787) December 5, 2025

Is it possible the guy thought the 2020 election was stolen? Sure. Is it also possible that CNN is wrong again and that he did not believe the 2020 election was stolen? Sure.

We'll keep an eye on this one.

