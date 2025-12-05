VIP
The Dems Have Been Handed Their Pipe Bomb Suspect Narrative (Yeah, About That...)
1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Pate...
Jesse Kelly Points to Sen. Schumer's Outrage As Proof Hegseth Threatens More Than...
He's Gonna SPEW: WATCH Mayor Jacob Frey's Face As He Devours Somali Meal...
Mark Kelly's Heroic Battle Against Trump Silencing Him Goes REALLY Wrong As X...
Gavin Newsom's Headed to DC to Find Out Why Trump Hasn't Rebuilt His...
History BOMB: Democrats’ 'Somali Refugees Built America' Fanfic NUKED in 60 Seconds Flat...
They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue...
No Richard Gere, Illegals Aren’t ‘Just Like Us’ — Unless Your Maid and...
No, Great-Grandma From Sweden Didn’t Steal $1 Billion and Wire It to Terrorists
Sydney Sweeney Effect Confirmed: Pantone Crowns White the 2026 Color of the Year
Andy McCabe Says It’s Unlikely the J6 Pipe Bomber Case Was Ignored, It...
Nature Magazine Retracts Highly Flawed Climate Catastrophe Study
VIP
Dem Jim Himes Says Venezuelan Drug Runners Could Be Average Josés Lacking Economic...

SURE: CNN ROASTED for Claiming J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect (Who They Said Was White) Thought Election Was Stolen

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:21 AM on December 05, 2025
Twitchy

CNN is reporting that the suspected J6 pipe bomber believed the 2020 election was stolen.

Oh, and their source is, 'sources say.'

We made the same face.

Advertisement

From CNN:

During interviews with the FBI, the suspect arrested in the pipe bomb probe told investigators that he believed the 2020 election was stolen, providing perhaps the first indication of a possible motive for the bombs placed near the DNC and RNC headquarters, people briefed on the matter said.

People briefed on the matter said.

You guys know what that means.

The FBI arrested Brian Cole, 30, on Thursday on charges that he planted pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot.

Cole spent hours with FBI investigators and made multiple statements, the sources said. Dan Bongino, deputy FBI director, told Fox News on Thursday that the FBI had interviewed the suspect at length, but didn’t elaborate.

The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment for this story.

Also, it is telling that no one who actually matters has commented on the investigation yet CNN chose to run with the 'sources say' angle. Because, of course, they did.

*cough cough*

Recommended

1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's crazy to think that CNN could be any LESS reliable and yet here we are.

Is it possible the guy thought the 2020 election was stolen? Sure. Is it also possible that CNN is wrong again and that he did not believe the 2020 election was stolen? Sure.

We'll keep an eye on this one.

============================================================

Related:

He's Gonna SPEW: WATCH Mayor Jacob Frey's Face As He Devours Somali Meal in Defiance of Trump (Video)

So BRAVE! STUNNING! Mark Kelly Heroically Battles Trump Silencing Him By … Posting on X Endlessly (Watch)

EPIC History Lesson ENDS Democrats' Attempts to Rewrite Immigration History to Favor ... Somalis (Watch)

Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word

Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Really REALLY Dumb

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET
Sam J.
They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue to Have the WORST Heroes
Grateful Calvin
He's Gonna SPEW: WATCH Mayor Jacob Frey's Face As He Devours Somali Meal in Defiance of Trump (Video)
Sam J.
Mark Kelly's Heroic Battle Against Trump Silencing Him Goes REALLY Wrong As X Points Out He Won't Shut Up
Sam J.
Jesse Kelly Points to Sen. Schumer's Outrage As Proof Hegseth Threatens More Than Just Narco Terrorists
Doug P.
History BOMB: Democrats’ 'Somali Refugees Built America' Fanfic NUKED in 60 Seconds Flat (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET Sam J.
Advertisement