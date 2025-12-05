EPIC History Lesson ENDS Democrats' Attempts to Rewrite Immigration History to Favor ... Somalis (Watch)

Like other members of her party, Pramila Jayapal is trying really hard to make the argument that Somalis somehow made America what it is. Well, Somalis, Indians, Mexicans ... you know, only people of a particular color from certain countries, because that proves that Trump really is just some racist meanie targeting brown people.

There's just one big problem with this talking point.

It's horse crap.

Pure, unadulterated horse crap.

Perhaps their most horse-crappiest take yet.

And Jeffery Mead called it out PERFECTLY in this truth-bomb-filled clip that is now going viral.

Watch:

Notice how she mentioned immigrants coming from everywhere except Europe..



From the 1600s until roughly the mid 20th century, 90–96% of all immigrants to the United States were white Europeans (primarily from Britain, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe).… pic.twitter.com/RRxgmB59cM — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) December 4, 2025

Post continues:

So the vast majority of immigrants who really helped build America are not from Somalia, India or Latin America. They are from Europe, but she magically left that part out.

We all know why she left that part out, and there's nothing magical about it.

Because they are trying to erase history. This will only work on the ignorant.



Those who study history know better. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama) December 4, 2025

It’s what Marxists do. Erase history and implant a toxic self-hatred. It’s all a strategy to control the populous . — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) December 5, 2025

Either way the people that came in the 70,80,90 and early 2000s assimilated to the western culture, American culture, they learned how to speak English, work hard to achieve greatness and made the USA better. Now it’s just a handout and freeloaders. Enough! — Bella Blue 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ancam0398) December 4, 2025

This brings up an excellent point. In years past, people immigrated to America because they wanted to be Americans. That's not what we've seen in the last 15 years or so.

Cmon, man everybody knows the US was only REALLY built over the past 2 decades — Bill the cat for Prez (@BlmCtySanDept) December 4, 2025

Heh.

Ellis Island was in operation from 1892 to 1954 (62 years) and it was the main immigration processing program and facility in America. During that time fewer than 200,000 (under 2%) were from Africa, India, the Middle East, China, the rest of Asia, Australia, or anywhere else… — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) December 4, 2025

And Democrats want us to ignore that. Gosh, wonder why.

============================================================

