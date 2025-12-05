They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue...
EPIC History Lesson ENDS Democrats' Attempts to Rewrite Immigration History to Favor ... Somalis (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on December 05, 2025
Gif

Like other members of her party, Pramila Jayapal is trying really hard to make the argument that Somalis somehow made America what it is. Well, Somalis, Indians, Mexicans ... you know, only people of a particular color from certain countries, because that proves that Trump really is just some racist meanie targeting brown people.

There's just one big problem with this talking point.

It's horse crap.

Pure, unadulterated horse crap.

Perhaps their most horse-crappiest take yet.

And Jeffery Mead called it out PERFECTLY in this truth-bomb-filled clip that is now going viral.

Watch:

Post continues:

So the vast majority of immigrants who really helped build America are not from Somalia, India or Latin America.

They are from Europe, but she magically left that part out.

We all know why she left that part out, and there's nothing magical about it.

This brings up an excellent point. In years past, people immigrated to America because they wanted to be Americans. That's not what we've seen in the last 15 years or so.

Heh.

And Democrats want us to ignore that. Gosh, wonder why.

EUROPEAN UNION HISTORY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

