Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on December 04, 2025
Meme

Good Lord.

Yes, this is real.

And we thought the video of her pushing for DIY abortions from home was bad. This is the sort of thing that once you've seen it (and heard it), you never get it out of your head.

So you know we've gotta share it.

Sound ON.

This editor's dogs barked while this was playing.

True story.

Mary Katharine Ham summed up her performance perfectly:

Post continues:

And you shouldn’t sing 9-to-5 unless you can sing sing 9-to-5.

Wonder if Dolly Parton threw up a little bit in her mouth hearing this.

Ham brings up an excellent point, besides making us all laugh while watching horrific, cringe-worthy performance. It's cheap. It's forced. It's fake. Behn singing Dolly Parton after she trashed Nashville and talked about how much she hates country music is beyond insulting.

And a total disrespect to Dolly.

Maybe she should cope more.

============================================================

