Mary Katharine Ham SLAMS Aftyn Behn Singing Dolly Parton Song Before She Conceded and L.M.A.O. (Watch)

Good Lord.

Yes, this is real.

And we thought the video of her pushing for DIY abortions from home was bad. This is the sort of thing that once you've seen it (and heard it), you never get it out of your head.

Advertisement

So you know we've gotta share it.

Sound ON.

Every time a Democrat loses, they have to sing. 😂🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️



Dogs were howling all over Nashville after Aftyn Behn’s loss. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/JNyemmRPqO — SULLY (@SULLY10X) December 4, 2025

This editor's dogs barked while this was playing.

True story.

Mary Katharine Ham summed up her performance perfectly:

She has mostly been spared the embarrassment of this performance by mainstream coverage. But it should be clowned on bc it’s very dumb that she put on a Nudie Suit and sang Dolly on the last night of the campaign after being caught on tape saying she hates country music. And you… https://t.co/NSYRsI9rNS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 4, 2025

Post continues:

And you shouldn’t sing 9-to-5 unless you can sing sing 9-to-5.

Wonder if Dolly Parton threw up a little bit in her mouth hearing this.

Ham brings up an excellent point, besides making us all laugh while watching horrific, cringe-worthy performance. It's cheap. It's forced. It's fake. Behn singing Dolly Parton after she trashed Nashville and talked about how much she hates country music is beyond insulting.

And a total disrespect to Dolly.

Maybe she should cope more.

============================================================

Related:

Woman Very Upset Over Having to Work 80 Hours a Month for Food Stamps Needs to Get a JOB (Watch)

'Trying to Cover HER A*S!' Josh Shapiro Just Goes OFF on Kamala Harris for LYING About Him in Her Memoir

WOW: People Mag BUSTED Pushing Ugly Hit Job on Pete Hegseth 'Not Trusting' Rubio and Miller With His Kids

Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS Him for Trump Joke (Vid)

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!