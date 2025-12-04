VIP
Local News Outlet's PR Piece for MN Somalis (and Dems) Isn't the Own...
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden...
VIP
Flop Goes the Weasel: Stammering Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Bring Himself to Credit Trump...
Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for...
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark...
VIP
County Attorney Clarifies There Are No 'Roving Somali Gangs Terrorizing People'
Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How...
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out...
Wall Street Journal Helps Sen. Mark Kelly Try to Revive Signalgate
Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Aftyn Behn lost.

Thank God.

Guess Tennesseans weren't sold on the idea of performing at-home abortions after all. No, we're not making that up. She literally talked about this in a podcast. 

Advertisement

Chick is NUTTIER than a squirrel's BM.

Of course, our pals on the Left are trying to pretend that since she only lost by NINE (only), that this was still somehow a win for them. Forget that we historically, Republicans are not good about showing up during an off-year election, let alone a special election right after a holiday.

Tim Burchett explained this very well:

Having a great, Trump-supported candidate helped a lot, but it didn't hurt that Behn was a loony tune to boot.

Speaking of which, the loony is not taking her loss very well.

OOOOH NO SHE DI'INT!

A hashtag?! Them's fighting words.

You all can guess how this went for her, you've been reading us a long time (thank you!):

So much COPE. Wait, sorry, #COPE.

Heh.

Recommended

BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation
Sam J.
Advertisement

Window licker. Now THERE'S an insult we don't hear often enough these days.

Nine points. NINE POINTS.

Ouch.

YUGE even.

============================================================

Related:

BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation

Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin

Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden on Easter Snarks on Trump's Age

Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes

DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About a Woman's Jacket Is GLORIOUS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABORTION DONALD TRUMP GOP TENNESSEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation
Sam J.
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Brett T.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden Health Coverage
Warren Squire
Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for Doing It to 77 Million MAGA
Warren Squire
Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN
Doug P.
Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation Sam J.
Advertisement