COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own

Aftyn Behn lost.

Thank God.

Guess Tennesseans weren't sold on the idea of performing at-home abortions after all. No, we're not making that up. She literally talked about this in a podcast.

Advertisement

Chick is NUTTIER than a squirrel's BM.

Of course, our pals on the Left are trying to pretend that since she only lost by NINE (only), that this was still somehow a win for them. Forget that we historically, Republicans are not good about showing up during an off-year election, let alone a special election right after a holiday.

Tim Burchett explained this very well:

Republicans traditionally don’t show up in an off year. We had a great candidate in @MattForTN, and you can’t deny the @realDonaldTrump effect. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 3, 2025

Having a great, Trump-supported candidate helped a lot, but it didn't hurt that Behn was a loony tune to boot.

Speaking of which, the loony is not taking her loss very well.

OOOOH NO SHE DI'INT!

A hashtag?! Them's fighting words.

You all can guess how this went for her, you've been reading us a long time (thank you!):

This… is… literally a cope.



You posted your own cope. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 4, 2025

So much COPE. Wait, sorry, #COPE.

You're taking this pretty hard. Here, take a hit of copium. pic.twitter.com/Xn1FdNGh55 — Rusty Shackleford 🟧 (@RKBAShackleford) December 4, 2025

Heh.

We call this projection. The only one "coping" here is you window licker — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) December 4, 2025

Window licker. Now THERE'S an insult we don't hear often enough these days.

Congratulations. You still lost by almost 9 points in an election that the Democrats put a ton of money into to steal a seat. pic.twitter.com/LkdeFchCTO — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) December 4, 2025

Nine points. NINE POINTS.

Ouch.

You completely ignored the part where republicans don’t show up for special elections then you post this cope. You lost. By a large margin. — Max (@mxhwd345) December 4, 2025

YUGE even.

============================================================

Related:

BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation

Mark Kelly Claims Republicans Don't Want Brown People in America and HOOBOY, Let the DRAGGING Begin

Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden on Easter Snarks on Trump's Age

Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes

DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About a Woman's Jacket Is GLORIOUS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!