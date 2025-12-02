Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes

Like many of us, Jim Hanson has had enough of listening to online experts screeching about war crimes, especially since he's taught the Laws of Armed Conflict to U.S. and multi-allied troops.

Guess you could say if anyone knows anything about war crimes, it's this guy.

And he's dropping some serious truth-bombs on the so-called experts:

I've taught the Laws of Armed Conflict to U.S. and mult. allied troops. It's comical to have online experts inform me:



The Laws of War do not apply to killing terrorists because Congress didn't declare war

WRONG

You can't make a 2nd strike at a boat you're sinking because there… pic.twitter.com/U7Nsi65oi9 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2025

Post continues:

... might be wounded on board WRONG It is murder to kill designated terrorists WRONG I'm sorry it gives you sadz that our Commander in Chief has decided to stop letting the cartels kill Americans by smuggling poison into our country. Here is a video of narco-terrorists being turned into an oil slick to cheer you up.

Aww, look at that, Jim cared enough to cheer the experts up after he made them look really stupid. What a nice guy.

They’re trying to make it seem it as if the 2nd strike was strafing survivors in the water like the Imperial 🇯🇵 did in WWII.

It wasn’t like that according to the Pentagon🤷🏻‍♂️ — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) December 2, 2025

They have invented the one strike only rule

Out of thin air — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 2, 2025

To be fair, Democrats like to create all sorts of rules for their own political gain. See Trump's convictions, for example.

Think of all that metal settling to the bottom of the Caribbean, and providing a wonderful habitat for fish and other aquatic life! We’re not just killing terrorists, we’re helping provide coral reef structure for the future. — Bob 🇺🇸 (@JohnShe44488755) December 2, 2025

There ya' go!

If the boats are still intact and potentially have comms, seems to me they’d still be an active target. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 2, 2025

Right?

When did we as a country start questioning the elimination of terrorists? — J A Fuller (@hanginout55) December 2, 2025

When Trump started doing it.

It's wild watching Democrats shriek about protecting evil people because Trump is protecting Americans from them.

We keep waiting for Trump to declare the sky is blue so the Left and Democrats will lose their minds trying to prove it's not.

