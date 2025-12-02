Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden...
Oh HELL YEAH: Jim Hanson Drops BRUTAL Facts on 'Online Experts' Lecturing HIM About So-Called War Crimes

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on December 02, 2025
Gif

Like many of us, Jim Hanson has had enough of listening to online experts screeching about war crimes, especially since he's taught the Laws of Armed Conflict to U.S. and multi-allied troops.

Guess you could say if anyone knows anything about war crimes, it's this guy.

And he's dropping some serious truth-bombs on the so-called experts:

Post continues:

... might be wounded on board

WRONG

It is murder to kill designated terrorists

WRONG

I'm sorry it gives you sadz that our Commander in Chief has decided to stop letting the cartels kill Americans by smuggling poison into our country.

Here is a video of narco-terrorists being turned into an oil slick to cheer you up.

Aww, look at that, Jim cared enough to cheer the experts up after he made them look really stupid. What a nice guy.

To be fair, Democrats like to create all sorts of rules for their own political gain. See Trump's convictions, for example.

They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous
Sam J.
There ya' go!

Right?

When Trump started doing it.

It's wild watching Democrats shriek about protecting evil people because Trump is protecting Americans from them.

We keep waiting for Trump to declare the sky is blue so the Left and Democrats will lose their minds trying to prove it's not.

