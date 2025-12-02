Bunny Mask Hilariously SLIPS As Harpy Who Dressed Up to Babysit Joe Biden...
Larry O'Connor Serves Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for Dems Crying Over War Crimes (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It's fascinating to watch Democrats pick and choose the various issues they have problems with, and when they have them. For example, they are very, very, very angry about the Trump admin bombing bad guys bringing drugs to our country ... the same drugs that have caused tens of THOUSANDS of American deaths. Apparently, stopping narco-terrorists in our waters is a war crime or something now because orange man bad.

They didn't seem to have a problem with Biden and Lloyd Austin ordering a drone strike on an innocent Afghan family heading to a wedding.

Just saying.

Honestly, Larry O'Connor said it far better:

And only when they can use them to attack Trump or any Republican in office. Sure, they all hate Trump, but eventually, when he's gone, there will be another Republican, and they will tell us how much worse that one is than Trump ever was.

Mark our words.

Ultimately, what this really boils down to isn't even Trump hate; it's about Pete Hegseth and how they were unable to prevent him from being approved. Out of all of Trump's appointments, Hegseth was the one they threw the biggest hissy fit over because they knew he would bring our military back to glory and turn out troops into WARRIORS.

They've never gotten over the fact that they couldn't stop him, so they keep trying to find ways to get rid of him after the fact.

And they keep failing over and over again.

