DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About a Woman's Jacket Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on December 02, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

You all may have missed it, but Sam Stein was very concerned about the fact that Kash Patel wanted to wear an FBI jacket when he arrived in Provo, UT, after Charlie Kirk was shot. Apparently, since he ultimately ended up wearing a woman's jacket (because that was all they had), that was not only funny to Stein but newsworthy.

Imagine if they had paid even half as much attention to Joe Biden while he was president. 

But oh no ... 

Post continues:

But it did not have velcro patches. he demanded those too.

How dare Patel want to look official when showing up for work? The nerve.

STOP THE PRESSES!

For whatever reason, Eric Swalwell saw this as some opportunity to make a total nob of himself. By now you'd think this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie would have figured out that any joke he tries to make at someone else's expense, any jab or dig, only backfires on him because he's such a hot mess of awful.

Take a gander:

They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous
Sam J.
Sam J.
Notice Eric did not tag Patel.

Then again, neither did Stein so ... yeah.

Luckily, Patel saw the posts and responded in kind:

Oof.

Nothing like a good 'your mom' joke to set Swalwell straight. Heh.

Aww, yes. That time, Swalwell threatened people with nukes.

We could have gone the rest of our lives without seeing the word 'horny' anywhere near Swalwell, thank you very much.

Yeah, boy.

