DANG FANG! Kash Patel ENDING Eric Swalwell With His Own CRINGE Joke About a Woman's Jacket Is GLORIOUS

You all may have missed it, but Sam Stein was very concerned about the fact that Kash Patel wanted to wear an FBI jacket when he arrived in Provo, UT, after Charlie Kirk was shot. Apparently, since he ultimately ended up wearing a woman's jacket (because that was all they had), that was not only funny to Stein but newsworthy.

Advertisement

Imagine if they had paid even half as much attention to Joe Biden while he was president.

But oh no ...

According to a new report from active-duty and retired FBI agents, there was a bit of an issue when Patel arrived at Provo in the aftermath of the Kirk assassination: he would not leave the plane without an FBI raid jacket. They found a female special agents' jacket for him. But… pic.twitter.com/q8a4cILAfV — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 1, 2025

Post continues:

But it did not have velcro patches. he demanded those too.

How dare Patel want to look official when showing up for work? The nerve.

STOP THE PRESSES!

For whatever reason, Eric Swalwell saw this as some opportunity to make a total nob of himself. By now you'd think this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie would have figured out that any joke he tries to make at someone else's expense, any jab or dig, only backfires on him because he's such a hot mess of awful.

Take a gander:

I don’t mind that FBI Director Kash Patel had to wear a women’s (size medium) jacket to cosplay as someone in charge. I just wish he’d focus on stopping the rampant domestic terrorism happening on his watch. https://t.co/zcXH45K1XC — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 1, 2025

Notice Eric did not tag Patel.

Then again, neither did Stein so ... yeah.

Luckily, Patel saw the posts and responded in kind:

I was looking for a Youth Large... Domestic terrorism arrests are UP 30% this year — impressive, considering I spent zero days dating a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, where should I send your women's medium for date night? https://t.co/f1Ffgn7PVV — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) December 2, 2025

Oof.

Nothing like a good 'your mom' joke to set Swalwell straight. Heh.

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Aww, yes. That time, Swalwell threatened people with nukes.

I know right? We have Chinese spies stealing critical information from hapless and horny politicians. It has to stop — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) December 1, 2025

We could have gone the rest of our lives without seeing the word 'horny' anywhere near Swalwell, thank you very much.

Advertisement

Domestic terrorism? Oh you mean trans/furry psychos shooting political opponents because they aren't going to enable their delusions?



Your ChiCom handlers have to give you better stuff boy. — TCoxe (@SoLPatrickHenry) December 2, 2025

Yeah, boy.

============================================================

Related:

They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous

Evil White Men! REEE! Joey Jones Shares 'Dumbest Post He's Seen on X' and LOL-YUP, It's a DOOZY

Dolly Parton's Angry, Younger-But-Somehow-Wrinklier Sister Stella Lists Her FAVE Democrats and ... WOOF

Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem

How DARE He?! X Points and Laughs at Canadian Wetting Himself Over Wayne Gretzky's Awesome Pic With Trump

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!