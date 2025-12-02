They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous

Mark Kelly sure has spent a lot of time insisting that he's not scared, that Trump is scared of him, and that he's doing his job to protect the Constitution.

Which really makes zero sense since he's the moron who, with five other morons, made a moronic video to confuse and perhaps even incite our military. And like any toddler or small child in trouble, he keeps giving away how nervous he really is with all the claims that he's not scared.

Or nervous.

It just shows us he is VERY nervous, as Twitchy fave ShipWreckedCrew points out here:

They did indeed.

I don't think he was smart enough to realize that he would become the face of the 6. He's been in full-on damage control mode since he got shoved center stage. — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) December 2, 2025

That OR he wants to run in 2028.

💯

The "Orange Man Bad" squid ink is coming out fast & furious now. Soon Kelly will be recycling the "suckers & losers" hoax if he hasn't already. — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) December 2, 2025

Kelly especially. Being a retired officer opens him up to a lot more legal exposure than the others, as he’s still subject to UCMJ. I really wonder how much legal advice and due diligence he specifically sought and received before that statement. It definitely seems ill advised — Ethan Isaacson (@ethan1saacson) December 2, 2025

True story.

What was Kelly doing when Trump got shot? — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 2, 2025

Good question.

Interesting because as I recall his book said he did not get shot at. — Scott Johnston (@johnstonsco) December 2, 2025

Oopsies. And wait, Kelly, is lying? As a politician and a DEMOCRAT? Say it ain't so! They're usually so honest.

HA HA HA HA, oh man, we still crack ourselves up sometimes.

Democrats haven't come to grips with the new media reality; they can't monopolize the narratives as effectively as they used to. — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) December 2, 2025

They're not used to Americans knowing the whole story, so they're struggling.

Fun, ain't it?

