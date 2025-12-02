Larry O'Connor Serves Up a Nice, Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for Dems...
They MISCALCULATED: ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually VERY Nervous

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Mark Kelly sure has spent a lot of time insisting that he's not scared, that Trump is scared of him, and that he's doing his job to protect the Constitution.

Which really makes zero sense since he's the moron who, with five other morons, made a moronic video to confuse and perhaps even incite our military. And like any toddler or small child in trouble, he keeps giving away how nervous he really is with all the claims that he's not scared.

Or nervous.

It just shows us he is VERY nervous, as Twitchy fave ShipWreckedCrew points out here: 

They did indeed.

That OR he wants to run in 2028. 

True story.

Good question.

Oopsies. And wait, Kelly, is lying? As a politician and a DEMOCRAT? Say it ain't so! They're usually so honest. 

HA HA HA HA, oh man, we still crack ourselves up sometimes.

They're not used to Americans knowing the whole story, so they're struggling.

Fun, ain't it?

