WOW: Minnesota Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan Takes Somali-PANDERING to a Whole New Level of Humiliation

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on December 26, 2025
Twitchy

There's bending the knee and then there's whatever the Hell this is.

Minnesota Lt. Governor Flanagan put on a literal hijab and declared Somalis built Minnesota.

No, really.

Watch:

Imagine being so dimwitted, so political, so ridiculous, that you're willing to completely submit yourself to a group of people WHO ARE DEFRAUDING YOUR STATE to somehow prove that they are tolerant. To prove that they are better than Republicans because they wear a hijab or something.

Democrats are broken.

So broken.

And deliberately embarrassing themselves to prove a point to people who don't care about them in the first place, woof.

There's a reason Somalis have been able to take advantage of Minnesota, and it looks a lot like this. Politicians who care more about the votes from this community than they do the entire state of Minnesota. 

That's it.

Toxic empathy. That is exactly what this is.

Just not in the direction you'd expect. Yup.

Agreed. They can have her.

Come to America and be an American or don't come at all.

This is who they really are.

Sad, ain't it?

Makes us wonder if she knows how she'd be treated IN Somalia.

Hint, it wouldn't be good.

HAAAAAAAAAA.

