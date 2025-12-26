WOW: Minnesota Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan Takes Somali-PANDERING to a Whole New Level of Humiliation

There's bending the knee and then there's whatever the Hell this is.

Minnesota Lt. Governor Flanagan put on a literal hijab and declared Somalis built Minnesota.

No, really.

Watch:

BREAKING: MN Lt. Governor Flanagan puts on hijab, declares Somalis built Minnesota pic.twitter.com/acCUZoRHXN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2025

Imagine being so dimwitted, so political, so ridiculous, that you're willing to completely submit yourself to a group of people WHO ARE DEFRAUDING YOUR STATE to somehow prove that they are tolerant. To prove that they are better than Republicans because they wear a hijab or something.

Democrats are broken.

So broken.

And deliberately embarrassing themselves to prove a point to people who don't care about them in the first place, woof.

There's a reason Somalis have been able to take advantage of Minnesota, and it looks a lot like this. Politicians who care more about the votes from this community than they do the entire state of Minnesota.

That's it.

It’s a ritual of humiliation to test how obedient you will be.



The downfall of the West will come from the Democrats’ toxic empathy. pic.twitter.com/JdZvQtLmki — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 26, 2025

Toxic empathy. That is exactly what this is.

This is the Democrats leading candidate for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.



Wow. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 26, 2025

I guess Democrats do believe in assimilation!. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) December 26, 2025

Just not in the direction you'd expect. Yup.

MN has fallen! The Somalians have planted their flag. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 26, 2025

This is a hostage video. But I don’t think we should pay the ransom. The Somalis have gotten enough. Leave her there. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) December 26, 2025

Agreed. They can have her.

The Handmaids’ fantasy group — Hikenomics (@allabouttheUV) December 26, 2025

"We have room for but one loyalty, and that is loyalty to the American people... We can have no 'fifty-fifty' allegiance in this country. Either a man is an American and nothing else, or he is not an American at all." - Teddy Roosevelt pic.twitter.com/X6TWKAfqD2 — AshleY (@Aku_700) December 26, 2025

Come to America and be an American or don't come at all.

They’ll never stop trying to out-woke each other. pic.twitter.com/o0nuCxGBwW — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 26, 2025

This is who they really are.

Sad, ain't it?

Omg! MN Democrat Lt Gov Peggy Flanagan is Liz Warren jr. Pal of Tampon Tim’s. She claims to be a “woman of color” has a wife & is worth $7.4 million after 4 yrs in office. pic.twitter.com/zYpKiP0Jvi — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) December 26, 2025

Makes us wonder if she knows how she'd be treated IN Somalia.

Hint, it wouldn't be good.

This looks like it’s an episode of Parks and Rec — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) December 26, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAA.

