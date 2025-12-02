They MISCALCULATED --> ShipWreckedCrew Shares Mark Kelly Video That Proves He's Actually V...
Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Chuck Schumer shared on X that law enforcement had notified him about several bomb threats in his many offices in New York with a subject line of MAGA alleging that the 2020 election was rigged.

Stop snickering.

He did share it. Sorta.

Gosh, why didn't he share the link to the story so we could read about it?

From the AP:

A law enforcement source confirmed that Suffolk County police responded to Schumer’s Long Island office but could not confirm the details of the threat. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Yeah, usually when they screenshot a headline without sharing the link, there is something in the article they'd rather you not see. In Chuck's case, it was the admission that law enforcement couldn't find any proof of a threat.

We know, you're all shocked.

Only stupid people would take Chuckles at his word ... 

See what we mean? Heh.

Hey, is it possible someone made bomb threats against Schumer's offices? Sure. In case you missed it, people are insane these days ...

Is it possible this is just Chuckles looking for attention and to pretend he's important enough to trigger Trump supporters? Sure.

We'll keep an eye on this and update as we learn more.

If we learn more.

Ahem.

