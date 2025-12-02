Chuck Schumer Falls All OVER Himself Bragging About His MAGA Bomb Threats ... There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Chuck Schumer shared on X that law enforcement had notified him about several bomb threats in his many offices in New York with a subject line of MAGA alleging that the 2020 election was rigged.

Stop snickering.

He did share it. Sorta.

This morning, I was informed by law enforcement entities throughout New York of multiple bomb threats that were made at my offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island with the email subject line “MAGA” and from an email address alleging the “2020 election was rigged.”… pic.twitter.com/oAkmLA4nNc — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 1, 2025

Gosh, why didn't he share the link to the story so we could read about it?

Is this why you included a screenshot of the article headline instead of a link to the article?



Here's the link, for those who want to get the full picture of cryin Chuck's latest bullshit lie: https://t.co/2DGoH41sqU pic.twitter.com/MF4Q7zzUDv — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 1, 2025

From the AP:

A law enforcement source confirmed that Suffolk County police responded to Schumer’s Long Island office but could not confirm the details of the threat. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Yeah, usually when they screenshot a headline without sharing the link, there is something in the article they'd rather you not see. In Chuck's case, it was the admission that law enforcement couldn't find any proof of a threat.

We know, you're all shocked.

Only stupid people would take Chuckles at his word ...

The bomb threats directed at Senator Schumer’s offices are reprehensible.



Disagreement is part of democracy. Violence and intimidation are not.



This is not a Republican or Democratic problem. It is everyone’s problem and both parties must stop it. https://t.co/ysIHnQHJNx — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) December 1, 2025

See what we mean? Heh.

Hey, is it possible someone made bomb threats against Schumer's offices? Sure. In case you missed it, people are insane these days ...

Is it possible this is just Chuckles looking for attention and to pretend he's important enough to trigger Trump supporters? Sure.

We'll keep an eye on this and update as we learn more.

If we learn more.

Ahem.

