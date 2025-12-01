John Kirby Flashback Highlights ZERO Accountability Under Biden (While Dems/ Media Yawned)
Just Take the L! Dan Goldman Faceplants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Illegals Voting

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on December 01, 2025
Meme

Every time a Democrat insists that illegals are not allowed to vote in America, we see at least one story pop up about voter fraud, usually involving illegals. Hey, we get it, without the illegal vote, Democrats would likely never win an election again... but still.

You'd think that when someone like Elon Musk calls out illegals voting, Democrats would think twice before making fools of themselves in front of millions and millions of people.

Then again, Democrats don't seem to mind being embarrassed all that much, especially mouth-breathers like Dan Goldman.

This freakin' guy.

Blah blah blah. That's how it's supposed to work, Dan, but we all know people break the law to vote all of the time, especially in blue states and cities. 

It basically never happens. RIGHT.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

It BaSiCaLlY nEvEr HaPpEnS.

He just is.

What's that old saying? It's better to be thought stupid than to open your mouth and remove all doubt? Yeah, that's Goldman. Right here.


