Just Take the L! Dan Goldman Faceplants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Illegals Voting

Every time a Democrat insists that illegals are not allowed to vote in America, we see at least one story pop up about voter fraud, usually involving illegals. Hey, we get it, without the illegal vote, Democrats would likely never win an election again... but still.
You'd think that when someone like Elon Musk calls out illegals voting, Democrats would think twice before making fools of themselves in front of millions and millions of people.
This is what happened. It’s true. https://t.co/Rv0Jml7AjG— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2025
Then again, Democrats don't seem to mind being embarrassed all that much, especially mouth-breathers like Dan Goldman.
This freakin' guy.
No, it’s not @elonmusk.— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) December 1, 2025
No immigrant granted parole, a work visa, or a social security number can vote.
You must be a citizen to vote.
They are not citizens no matter how they entered the country.
Stop lying about non-citizens voting. It basically never happens. https://t.co/MkvyCP02vn
Blah blah blah. That's how it's supposed to work, Dan, but we all know people break the law to vote all of the time, especially in blue states and cities.
It basically never happens. RIGHT.
Then why won’t Michigan and over their voter rolls? If no one is voting illegally, what’s the problem? Stop lying. We all know illegal immigrants are voting and Democrats like yourself. Want to make it easier for them to do so.— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 1, 2025
Ooh, ooh, we know!
Weird that I can find all these articles saying it does, in fact, happen pretty commonly, and that's just the stuff we know about/that gets reported. OBVIOUSLY a problem.— Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) December 1, 2025
But if you think it's not, you won't mind if we take much stronger measures against it.
It basically never happens? What a jerk u are. pic.twitter.com/hrFZb36ptF— BoujeeBombehell (@badboujeebabee) December 1, 2025
It BaSiCaLlY nEvEr HaPpEnS.
Never happens right bro. Why are u so annoying? https://t.co/ugiSWeEff2— BoujeeBombehell (@badboujeebabee) December 1, 2025
He just is.
Dan, you are wrong.— NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) December 1, 2025
Illegal immigrants can get a drivers licenses in about half the states (and DC) that don’t check for illegals. Because of the Motor Voter Law, they can be, and usually are, registered to vote when they get their license.
lol OK, nepo boy. if you say so.— le slick (@leslick3) December 1, 2025
The most important word in this post is "basically". The one that collapses the rest of his position but he had to insert to not later be a full sack of lies to his constituents. Does this guy work for the Brennan Center or something???https://t.co/cJ03iS5NIW— Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) December 1, 2025
What's that old saying? It's better to be thought stupid than to open your mouth and remove all doubt? Yeah, that's Goldman. Right here.
