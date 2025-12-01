MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Gets Even WORSE for Tim Walz As MN DHS...
James Woods Asks 1 VERY Simple Question About Ketanji Brown Jackson and Racist Lefties Lose Their MINDS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on December 01, 2025

Now that Trump has said he will reverse every single order and pardon done by Biden's autopen, people are, of course, wondering if an autopen was used to nominate Ketanji Brown-Jackson. And whether that means her appointment is legitimate or not.

Just how much of Biden's administration was him, and how much was it whoever was using the autopen? Scary stuff.

James Woods asked this very question about KBJ on X ...

And of course, race baiters lost their ever-loving minds.

We've looked and looked at Woods' post, and we're not seeing any mention of race, let alone racism. But that's never stopped these racists (because that's what you call someone who only cares about race) before.

Check this out:

And yet, she still cannot define a woman. Crazy.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ethics studies teacher. Because, of course.

Still can't seem to find the racism in his post.

Check out the big brain on that one.

HA HA HA HA HA

Woof.

Oh BROTHER.

These people.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Spotlights 'One Essential Command' the Dem Party Is Organized Around
Doug P.
USAID Bro Learns the HARD WAY Who Americans REALLY Are After Accusing Trump's DHS of White Nationalism
Sam J.
MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Gets Even WORSE for Tim Walz As MN DHS Employee Names NAMES and Drops RECEIPTS
Sam J.
WOMP, WOMP: Poor Harry Sisson Thinks the 'Tide Is Turning' on Trump; There's Just One Problem
Grateful Calvin
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Are Furious: 'Dylan's Never Been Spoken to Like That'
Gordon K

