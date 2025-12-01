James Woods Asks 1 VERY Simple Question About Ketanji Brown Jackson and Racist Lefties Lose Their MINDS

Now that Trump has said he will reverse every single order and pardon done by Biden's autopen, people are, of course, wondering if an autopen was used to nominate Ketanji Brown-Jackson. And whether that means her appointment is legitimate or not.

Just how much of Biden's administration was him, and how much was it whoever was using the autopen? Scary stuff.

James Woods asked this very question about KBJ on X ...

Does any rational American sincerely believe this person operates at the same level of critical thinking as her fellow Justices? #AutopenAnomaly pic.twitter.com/QJF4uU84KA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2025

And of course, race baiters lost their ever-loving minds.

Never ending stream of racism https://t.co/3SSwCup3Zy — Dr. Allison Wiltz (@queenie4rmnola) November 30, 2025

We've looked and looked at Woods' post, and we're not seeing any mention of race, let alone racism. But that's never stopped these racists (because that's what you call someone who only cares about race) before.

Check this out:

She graduated Cum Laude from Harvard Law and has received enthusiastic endorsements from all of her legal peers, so yes. She's objectively highly intelligent even if one disagrees with her jurisprudence. https://t.co/BMKGLQaVak — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) November 30, 2025

And yet, she still cannot define a woman. Crazy.

James Woods always plays himself in Movies https://t.co/3dbHPl4DuE pic.twitter.com/aOdVAwhDA7 — Brian Calderón Tabatabai (@BrianCTabatabai) November 30, 2025

Ethics studies teacher. Because, of course.

Republicans drop the most racist, vile shit on here like it’s just another sentence. Y’all are evil man https://t.co/e1qjdubn6Q — Dr. Thicc (also “Stephen”) (@stephie_pati) November 30, 2025

Still can't seem to find the racism in his post.

Gotta agree She is a lotta smarter than Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/QUA7hdbkuo — charles vanvliet (@cnqvv) December 1, 2025

Check out the big brain on that one.

HA HA HA HA HA

i recently rewatched once upon a time in america, and i have to say jimmy, you are as despicable in real life, as max was in that movie. disgusting shadow of a person you are https://t.co/ESWZPwuMhE — choke me nabokov (@MeNabokov) December 1, 2025

James Woods’ swipe at Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson isn’t “critical thinking,” it’s misogynoir—racism + sexism rolled into one. Dismissing the first Black woman on SCOTUS as less capable isn’t critique, its prejudice dressed up as intellect. https://t.co/7nxqCuzX5T — Deanna Maria R (@deannar906) November 30, 2025

Woof.

James, I enjoyed some of the movies you were in.



I guess you collected enough millions in your bank account so you could just be straightforward about it: "My name is James Woods and I am a deeply hateful human being!" https://t.co/S5E3AwhSRG — Europeans Against Trump 🇪🇺 (@EuroTrumpHaters) December 1, 2025

Oh BROTHER.

These people.

