BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported Is GLORIOUS

If Nick Freitas isn't the voice of brutal, unapologetic reason in this clown world of open-border nonsense, we don't know who is. He just unloaded in a masterclass on why millions of people here illegally are about to get a free ride back to where they came from, and it's equal parts brutal honesty and side-eye at the Left's endless tantrums.

Frietas reminds us that these people hopped the fence, overstayed their welcome, or turned their 'legal' status into a revolving door of bad behavior, making deportation not just legal but long-overdue common sense.

And more importantly, he points out that every time anyone dared suggest people obey our immigration laws in the past, our pals in the progressive peanut gallery screeched 'RACIST,' or most recently, 'XENOPHOBE!'

So here we are, doing it the hard way.

Frietas, of course, said it far better:

If anyone wants to know why millions of people are about to be deported allow me to explain.



1. They came here illegally or they have overstayed their visa, or certain noncitizens' legal status is about to change due to their behavior in our country, which means deportation is… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 28, 2025

Post continues:

... is appropriate and legal. 2. Every attempt to deal with the issue of illegal and legal immigration resulted in the left screaming racism or xenophobia, no matter how reasonable the said approaches were. So now instead of finding any kind of common ground we're just going to do it the hard way. We don't care what you call us and we don't care how you feel about it and your boos mean nothing because we've seen what makes you cheer. Have a nice day.

Admit it. The 'Have a nice day,' at the end, really makes the post sing, right?

