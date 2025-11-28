'The RULE': Larry O'Connor Schools EVERY Lefty Insisting Mark Kelly Is NOT to...
Absolute SLOBS: ABC Wrecked for Sharing Sob Story 5 TIMES About ICE SNAGGING Young Woman 'Traveling Home'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on November 28, 2025
The last time we checked, ABC had reposted this sob story about a 19-year-old college student who was deported while traveling home for Thanksgiving at least five times and maybe more. These are the same people who spent months trying to convince us that monster in Maryland, who was a domestic abuser and allegedly connected to human trafficking, was just a dad.

They love to leave out the essential parts, like, oh, we dunno, that this young woman had a 10-year-old deportation order.

Funny how they always leave the facts out.

Now, if you actually read their article, you find out at almost the end of the story that there was an order in place. Otherwise, they spend the entire time inferring that this poor young woman was trying to go home for Thanksgiving; they want to feed the paranoia that ICE is just snagging brown people all over the country.

Gross, right?

There's this as well:

Tsk tsk, don't be so unkind to slobs.

Pretty pathetic.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

