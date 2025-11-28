Absolute SLOBS: ABC Wrecked for Sharing Sob Story 5 TIMES About ICE SNAGGING Young Woman 'Traveling Home'

The last time we checked, ABC had reposted this sob story about a 19-year-old college student who was deported while traveling home for Thanksgiving at least five times and maybe more. These are the same people who spent months trying to convince us that monster in Maryland, who was a domestic abuser and allegedly connected to human trafficking, was just a dad.

They love to leave out the essential parts, like, oh, we dunno, that this young woman had a 10-year-old deportation order.

Funny how they always leave the facts out.

A 19-year-old college student who was on her way to surprise her family for Thanksgiving break was detained at a Boston airport and later deported despite a federal judge's order blocking her removal, according to her attorney.



Read more: https://t.co/rg187gVCCb pic.twitter.com/x0BaGqpobv — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2025

Now, if you actually read their article, you find out at almost the end of the story that there was an order in place. Otherwise, they spend the entire time inferring that this poor young woman was trying to go home for Thanksgiving; they want to feed the paranoia that ICE is just snagging brown people all over the country.

Gross, right?

She was ordered to be deported 10 years ago. Piss off with this constant gaslighting — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 28, 2025

There's this as well:

She was arrested on Thursday, transferred to Texas, and deported on Saturday.



The judge granted the 72-hour stay on Friday at 6pm. I doubt the system works that fast. Funny, they left that part out.



SOURCE:https://t.co/3Q9Y4ULiB8 — Matt Tardio (@angertab) November 28, 2025

Literally the last paragraph in your article, you absolute slobs. pic.twitter.com/c93y726pa3 — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 28, 2025

Tsk tsk, don't be so unkind to slobs.

You guys literally posted this story 5 times already.

This is pretty desperate. pic.twitter.com/xjJ9IXX3E8 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 28, 2025

Pretty pathetic.

