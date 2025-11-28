OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead...
WATCH Oregon's A-Hole AG Accidentally Spill ALL the Illegal Immigrant Beans Bragging About...
VIP
THERE It Is! Sadly, Norm Macdonald Could Have Predicted This Media Spin After...
GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY...
We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful...
BlueAnon Ballroom: Tiffany Cross Thinks Trump’s White House Addition Is His ‘Plan C’...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
Be Thankful: America’s Offering a $1,000 Exit Bonus and a One-Way Ticket Home...
Eric Swalwell’s Lawsuit Against Bill Pulte Assigned to Judge James Boasberg
Shawn Farash Discovers That Neo Nazi Grifters Love Bitcoin
‘She’s looking down at us right now.’ Trump Announces That Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom...
Gov. Josh Shapiro Signs Bill to Protect Against Black Hair Discrimination
Socialism Is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He...
Dem Chair Says Trump Sticker Shock Has Made This the Most Expensive Thanksgiving...

You FIRST: Wajahat Ali Wants to Deport 'ALL Whites' Instead of Afghans and Ouch, X Has Thoughts (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on November 28, 2025
Twitchy

Wajahat Ali has made a name for himself by saying horrible, hateful, stupid stuff. Hey, we get it, the people who support him say horrible, hateful, stupid stuff as well, so it makes sense; heck, we'd even say they deserve one another.

Advertisement

For example, Ali thinks we should deport all whites and calls them 'mass killers' after an Afghan refugee shot two National Guardsmen, murdering 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom.

Hey, we told you he says a lot of horrible, hateful, stupid stuff.

Yes, we do want to blame Afghans for this.

Deal with it, Wajahat. 

Better yet, maybe tell Afghans to stop terrorizing innocent Americans if you don't like it.

Yup. This works.

And Wajamacallim ... HA HA HA HA HA HA

Liberalism eats people from the inside out, sort of like a poison.

No offense to other clowns out there.

If we go by the comments on his post, this is on the spot.

Recommended

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough*

*cough cough again*

============================================================

Related:

Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly, They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?

He's Running: And NOW We All Know Why Mark Kelly Thought This Sedition Thing Was a Good Idea

OH SNAP! ANOTHER Dem's (Sexist?) Texts Leaked And Get THIS... He's Hating on His Own Party (Screenshots)

It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times --> FBI Schedules Interview With Seditious Six

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ISLAMIC TERRORISM STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
WATCH Oregon's A-Hole AG Accidentally Spill ALL the Illegal Immigrant Beans Bragging About Suing Trump
Sam J.
OH DAMN: Nick Freitas Just DOG-WALKED AOC for Claiming She's 'Heartbroken' Over Dead National Guardswoman
Sam J.
Socialism Is for Morons: John Kennedy Explains the Socialist Resurgence as Only He Can
Eric V.
We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful for on Thanksgiving
Grateful Calvin
Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GRRL, BYE: Jessica Tarlov Advises Republicans to Stop Worrying About Dems and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid Sam J.
Advertisement