You FIRST: Wajahat Ali Wants to Deport 'ALL Whites' Instead of Afghans and Ouch, X Has Thoughts (Watch)

Wajahat Ali has made a name for himself by saying horrible, hateful, stupid stuff. Hey, we get it, the people who support him say horrible, hateful, stupid stuff as well, so it makes sense; heck, we'd even say they deserve one another.

For example, Ali thinks we should deport all whites and calls them 'mass killers' after an Afghan refugee shot two National Guardsmen, murdering 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom.

Hey, we told you he says a lot of horrible, hateful, stupid stuff.

Wajahat Ali: "You wanna blame Afghans for this? Then deport all whites. They're mass kiIIers." pic.twitter.com/nXV9dqZj2V — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2025

Yes, we do want to blame Afghans for this.

Deal with it, Wajahat.

Better yet, maybe tell Afghans to stop terrorizing innocent Americans if you don't like it.

Alternative idea: deport Wajamacallim — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 27, 2025

Yup. This works.

And Wajamacallim ... HA HA HA HA HA HA

He looks very unwell. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 28, 2025

Liberalism eats people from the inside out, sort of like a poison.

He’s a 🤡 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 27, 2025

No offense to other clowns out there.

99.999% of the people disagree with you😂 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 27, 2025

If we go by the comments on his post, this is on the spot.

*cough cough*

*cough cough again*

