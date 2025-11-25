Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong

Eugene Vindman is the identical twin brother of Alexander Vindman.

Yeah, ouch.

And to make matters worse, he is an elected official in Virginia and thinks that means people will care about what he has to say, just like his gossipy, sad brother. All we can assume is that their mother stood too close to a microwave at some point while they were in utero because WOOF.

Advertisement

It's as if one brother is trying to out-stupid the other brother.

See for yourself:

I’m ready to come back on active duty to defend @CaptMarkKelly as an Army JAG.



I’ve got a pretty good win record…. See you in court. https://t.co/KHXjSvtZub pic.twitter.com/uREGAo0Hsd — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) November 24, 2025

OOOOOH. He's so tough.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

Look out, folks, the Pillsbury Doughboy is really ticked at the Department of War for picking on his pal Mark Kelly. We couldn't make up better Twitchy fodder if we tried, so maybe we should send Eugene a thank-you note.

This fat piece of refuse had to google an imagine of himself in uniform.



OH LORDY



Imagine being such a loser in the service that you never had to opportunity to take cool-guy shots or pictures with your buddies.



I swear. It’s just a bunch of theater kids running the left. https://t.co/DVpIPskvrD — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) November 24, 2025

Theater kids who have no idea the damage they are doing to our military and our country, all because they hate Trump. That's it.

Your client has already admitted guilt.



Good luck!https://t.co/Iv6ie6Q7xX — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 25, 2025

Active duty on a box of donuts — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 24, 2025

Thank you for reminding everyone that you’re a lawyer. Now you’ll be even more popular. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 25, 2025

Thank you for reminding everyone that you’re a lawyer. Now you’ll be even more popular. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 25, 2025

Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life.

He is a Vindman, after all.

============================================================

Related:

'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH OATH' Post APART

Amateur HOUR! Justine Bateman Critiques Patty Murray's Video Filled With Blatant SNAP Lies and LOL-BRAVO

LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling a Debate With Scott Jennings

OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims About Ice 'Crossing a Line'

Just Got REAL: Mark Kelly Has Reached the FIND OUT Stage of FAFO for Urging Military to DISOBEY Orders

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!