Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on November 25, 2025
Meme

Eugene Vindman is the identical twin brother of Alexander Vindman.

Yeah, ouch.

And to make matters worse, he is an elected official in Virginia and thinks that means people will care about what he has to say, just like his gossipy, sad brother. All we can assume is that their mother stood too close to a microwave at some point while they were in utero because WOOF.

It's as if one brother is trying to out-stupid the other brother.

See for yourself:

OOOOOH. He's so tough.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

Look out, folks, the Pillsbury Doughboy is really ticked at the Department of War for picking on his pal Mark Kelly. We couldn't make up better Twitchy fodder if we tried, so maybe we should send Eugene a thank-you note.

Theater kids who have no idea the damage they are doing to our military and our country, all because they hate Trump. That's it.

'Your Medals Are Out of Order': Pete Hegseth Takes Mark Kelly's Sanctimonious 'MUH OATH' Post APART
Sam J.
Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life.

He is a Vindman, after all.

