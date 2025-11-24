This Doctor Wants to Defeat Tim Walz
OH DAMN! LOL! Kurt Schlichter ENDS 'DUMBA** Dem' Dan Goldman and His Claims About Ice 'Crossing a Line'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Democrats have really said and done some stupid things in the last several days, creating drama and legal issues JUST BECAUSE ...

Why do that? Are they bored? We imagine the people who elected them would rather there were getting things done than making seditious videos or saying stupid stuff on CNN. Then again, their voters aren't the brightest.

See Virginia's Jay Jones.

What now?

You know what, we got nothin' so we'll let the good people of X do what they do best.

Post continues:

... will undermine the Constitution, the laws, the rules, and the norms, so everything’s on the table, including doing all those things.

Now, this goober was not in the military – not man enough – nor was he in the CIA, which is now apparently the equivalent of being a veteran in the eyes of Democrats. We’ll just let that embarrassing conceit sit there for a minute. 

No, he’s got to try a purely civilian form of sedition where he decides that the Supremacy Clause doesn’t matter anymore. An elderly female diversity police chief from whatever hellish blue city ICE is focusing on this week can’t arrest feds because she doesn’t like being embarrassed by how they are showing her ineptitude and weakness. Admittedly, the local police don’t have a lot to do, since they aren’t arresting scumbag murderers. Still, the fact remains that they cannot arrest federal agents in the performance of their federal duties.

Now, I’m sure some dummy is going to try it at some point, and that’s going to be a problem because the feds aren’t going to back down. No fed is going to allow some flat-footed diversity cop to set the precedent that a local yokel can lock up feds. That’s not going to happen. The local yokel is going to get his ass kicked, or he’s going to get shot, but there’s no situation where the federal agent is just going to shrug and say “Well, I guess it’s off to the hosecow.”

But this dumbass Democrat isn’t going to be there to pick up the pieces after he talks somebody into doing something stupid that ruins his life. Oh well. I guess we’re just going to have to settle for the cleansing of the gene pool effect upon anyone dumb enough to listen to this halfwit.

And fin.

============================================================

