Harry Sisson's X Locality May Tell Us a Very DIFFERENT Origin Story Than What He'd Like Us to Believe

As Twitchy readers know, X now lists the country an account is in plus when the account was created, where it was created, and if there have been any name changes.

This has been especially helpful in determining bad actors trying to create divisions among Americans where there may not actually be one.

One of the more interesting accounts we've seen is Harry Sisson ... and the origin story may not be exactly what he want us to believe it is.

Take a look at this from Sarah Fields:

My theory about Harry Sisson was right. He was gr00med for what he does.



Harry’s account was created in 2011, when he was 9. He left Singapore when he was 14. Many people think he may have bought the account, since you can’t have an X account at 9 years old. But his account was… pic.twitter.com/Y5nDBxihmC — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) November 22, 2025

... created in the country where he holds dual citizenship (Ireland), and it has had zero username changes. The account’s creation in Ireland in 2011, when he was only 9, screams “family setup” rather than a solo effort or a later purchase. The zero username changes and the location match perfectly support the idea that it was set up and held for his eventual use. The account stayed quiet or low-activity until around 2016 (when he was ~14), when he began posting about U.S. politics. His life was planned out for him from the time he was an unsuspecting child. Sad.

Yikes. Yeah, when she puts it that way it is sad. Harry never stood a chance if this has any legs at all.

