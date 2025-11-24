Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey 'Illegal Orders' Is a BIG Deal

Ever since six moronic Democrats decided it was a good idea to tell our troops they must disobey illegal orders, it has been a lot of wordplay back and forth between the Idiot Six, Trump, and everyone on social media. You have the Democrats claiming they were reminding the troops how important the Constitution is (because, you know, they so often forget), you have Trump reminding them how serious sedition is, especially for those who have served, and then you have every single Leftist on the planet insisting Trump HAS issued illegal orders and ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Meanwhile, the rest of us have been pointing and laughing at those same Lefties while holding these Democrats accountable for what they literally said.

Which, of course, has inspired all sorts of spin from Elissa Slotkin.

Watch:

Elissa Slotkin ADMITS Democrats lied about President Trump issuing illegal orders to the military:



ABC: "Do you believe President Trump has issued any illegal orders?"



SLOTKIN: "To my knowledge I am not aware of things that are illegal." pic.twitter.com/63F8AHkK7E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

Enter Glenn Beck to explain why this really is a big deal:

Democrats just told our military not to follow “unconstitutional orders” — while admitting none exist. WHY IS THIS A BIG DEAL? They knew and know, that the message wasn’t for our soldiers … it was for the Global leadership.

If a video like this were aimed at Putin’s military,… https://t.co/qhum6SQudC — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 24, 2025

Post continues:

... we’d assume Russia was unstable or nearing a coup. They didn’t give good advice, nor weaken Trump. They weakened America — signaling doubt to allies and opportunity to enemies. They are tilling the soil color revolution. Reckless beyond words. Not treason but a very serious crime under 18 U.S.C. § 2387. A law written for this exact kind of action. Punishment is 10 years in prison. Those on either side, who engage in this MUST pay a price or it will only get worse.

In other words, these six Democrats done screwed up. Big time.

If they were setting an example, then they should willingly face the same fate service members who followed their advice would face - which is court. — PGT (@PG_Ting) November 24, 2025

But it's DIFFERENT when they do it!

