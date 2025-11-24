'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING...
VIP
Face the Nation's Spin on ICE's 'Record High' Would Be Way Different (If...
Eric Adams Shades Rival Jumaane Williams Mid-Globetrotting Trip: 'Find Peace' After NYC Ch...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem House Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Answer Whether She Still Supports Defunding...
Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives...
Democrats Can’t Point to Any Unlawful Military Orders by Trump After Releasing Video...
Charles C. W. Cooke Holds a Hilarious Mirror Up to Grifter Conspiracists' Idiocy
VIP
Political Punchline: ‘Fascist’ Is So Overused As an Insult, It Has Lost All...
VIP
Almost Half of Young Men Have Never Asked a Girl Out in Person...
Radicals and Radials: MS NOW Panelist Giddy Over Pro-Illegal Alien ICE Vehicle Tire-Slashe...
Bill Maher Roasts Jimmy Kimmel's Wife for Trump Voter Family Ultimatum
Turkey Day! Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Announce Her Senate Candidacy Decision by Thanksg...
Sowing Chaos: Democrats Use Fear of Future Prosecutions to Undermine ICE and U.S....

Glenn Beck Explains in DAMNING Detail Why 6 Dems Telling Troops to Disobey 'Illegal Orders' Is a BIG Deal

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on November 24, 2025
Sarah D.

Ever since six moronic Democrats decided it was a good idea to tell our troops they must disobey illegal orders, it has been a lot of wordplay back and forth between the Idiot Six, Trump, and everyone on social media. You have the Democrats claiming they were reminding the troops how important the Constitution is (because, you know, they so often forget), you have Trump reminding them how serious sedition is, especially for those who have served, and then you have every single Leftist on the planet insisting Trump HAS issued illegal orders and ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rest of us have been pointing and laughing at those same Lefties while holding these Democrats accountable for what they literally said.

Which, of course, has inspired all sorts of spin from Elissa Slotkin.

Watch:

Enter Glenn Beck to explain why this really is a big deal:

Post continues:

... we’d assume Russia was unstable or nearing a coup.

They didn’t give good advice, nor weaken Trump. They weakened America — signaling doubt to allies and opportunity to enemies. They are tilling the soil color revolution.  Reckless beyond words. Not treason but a very serious crime under 18 U.S.C. § 2387.  A law written for this exact kind of action.

Punishment is 10 years in prison. 

Those on either side, who engage in this MUST pay a price or it will only get worse.  

In other words, these six Democrats done screwed up. Big time.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

sdasdff

But it's DIFFERENT when they do it!

============================================================

Related:

GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)

Scott Bessent Stuns NBC's Kristen Welker With Straight SAVAGE Point About Inflation and Blue States -Vid

'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE

Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle (Watch)

As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb Enough, Enter Dave Smith (LOL)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Just SHUT UP!' Data Republican Ratios TF Out of Jason Crow for TRYING to Spin His Seditious Comments
Sam J.
Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives Over and Over
Warren Squire
Dem House Candidate Aftyn Behn Refuses to Answer Whether She Still Supports Defunding the Police
Warren Squire
Charles C. W. Cooke Holds a Hilarious Mirror Up to Grifter Conspiracists' Idiocy
Gordon K
Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement