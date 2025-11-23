Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About Inflation and Blue States (Vid)

Blue states have higher inflation.

Huh.

In other news, water is still wet.

There is something very satisfying watching Scott Bessent nuke-i-fy member of the lamstream media, especially when it comes to economic issues.

Like inflation.

Bessent spitting the truth at an unsuspecting Kristen Welker is maybe our favorite thing today.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Sec. Scott Bessent just STUNNED NBC's Kristen Welker on inflation 🤣



"You know the best way to bring your inflation rate down? Move from a blue state to a red state! Blue-state inflation is half a percent higher!"



🫳🎤 Scott plays NO games! pic.twitter.com/ABIIuq0rRM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2025

Sounds simple, right? Want to live more affordably? GTFO of blue cities and even blue states.

Scott Bessent hitting where it hurts. Red states know how to keep the government out of your pockets. Common sense economics. Gotta love it. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) November 23, 2025

Way to go, Virginia. Put the Democrats back in charge, nuke the state.

Sorry, we digress ...

A lot of that has to do with government spending. More spending by blue state governments = higher inflation — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 23, 2025

It’s true, everything costs more in California. — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) November 23, 2025

Everything costs more in California.

Everything costs more in New York.

Everything costs more in Colorado.

Everything costs more in New Jersey.

Everything WILL cost more in Virginia.

Grrr.

Liberals need to stay in their own blue states and live with the consequences. They have no right to bitch about it later. — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) November 23, 2025

This should go deeper; they should have to stay in their own towns, cities, counties, etc. Otherwise, they relocate and destroy parts of the state that may not be ruined just yet ... like locusts.

Can you tell this editor is still pissed about Virginia?

============================================================

============================================================

