'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems'...
Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE...
As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb...
VIP
Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on...
HA! WATCH Rep. Maggie Goodlander Audibly GULP When MSNOW (MSNBC) Pushes Her to...
Shop Stop: Leftists Are Holding on to Their Parents' Money by Staging a...
Jen Psaki and Katie Couric Say the ‘Sycophantic’ Press Is Throwing Softball Questions...
VIP
Did Sen. Mark Kelly Mention That He Was Shot At?
AP: ‘Armed Men’ Abduct Several (300?) Catholic Schoolchildren in Nigeria
Agitator Finds Out After Hitting a Police Officer in the Head With a...
Female Priest Says Her Clerical Collar Doesn't Allow Her to See Borders
Hill Dawg's Got Jokes: Clinton Wants a Nationwide Sound System Announcing ‘He...
CNN Does Puff Piece on Woman Who Rammed Border Patrol Vehicle in Chicago

Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About Inflation and Blue States (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Blue states have higher inflation.

Huh.

In other news, water is still wet.

There is something very satisfying watching Scott Bessent nuke-i-fy member of the lamstream media, especially when it comes to economic issues.

Advertisement

Like inflation.

Bessent spitting the truth at an unsuspecting Kristen Welker is maybe our favorite thing today.

Watch:

Sounds simple, right? Want to live more affordably? GTFO of blue cities and even blue states.

Way to go, Virginia. Put the Democrats back in charge, nuke the state. 

Sorry, we digress ...

Everything costs more in California.

Everything costs more in New York.

Everything costs more in Colorado.

Everything costs more in New Jersey.

Everything WILL cost more in Virginia.

Recommended

'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

Grrr.

This should go deeper; they should have to stay in their own towns, cities, counties, etc. Otherwise, they relocate and destroy parts of the state that may not be ruined just yet ... like locusts.

Can you tell this editor is still pissed about Virginia?

============================================================

Related:

'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE

Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle (Watch)

As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb Enough, Enter Dave Smith (LOL)

Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT

'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY INFLATION KRISTEN WELKER REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT BESSENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle (Watch)
Sam J.
'Heats on, She's SWEATING' --> Mary Goodlander's Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video Even WORSE
Sam J.
HA! WATCH Rep. Maggie Goodlander Audibly GULP When MSNOW (MSNBC) Pushes Her to List Trump's Illegal Order
Sam J.
As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb Enough, Enter Dave Smith (LOL)
Sam J.
Agitator Finds Out After Hitting a Police Officer in the Head With a Drink
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement