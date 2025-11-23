'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY

'THIS IS WILD,' he says.

You know what's really wild? That anyone in the leftist mainstream media still thinks the majority of Americans will take their BS seriously. You'd think the people who pushed the Russia hoax for a decade would have figured out how to ready the room by now, but ... nope.

Check out this big ol' bombshell from MSNOW's (MSNBC) Ken Dilanian about all of the mortgage fraud cases coming out of the DOJ.

It's a humdinger.

THIS IS WILD.



From @CarolLeonnig and me:



A federal grand jury in Maryland is investigating whether Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte and Justice Department prosecutor Ed Martin improperly appointed unauthorized people to help in mortgage fraud investigations of… — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) November 20, 2025

Post continues:

... of President Donald Trump's critics. According to two people familiar with the matter and a document reviewed by MSNOW, the probe is focused on whether the mortgage fraud investigations of Sen. Adam Schiff and possibly New York Attorney General Letitia James have been tainted by the investigative methods allegedly used by Pulte and Martin.

Huh.

Two people familiar with the matter and a document? Were these two people janitors who saw something in the trash? Because the jokes about this reference can write themselves.

It is always difficult to comment on an ongoing investigation, but @chad_mizelle knows of what he speaks. https://t.co/8TvQFbB3R5 — Ed Martin (@EdMartinDOJ) November 22, 2025

And what does Mizelle's post say? It ain't good for Schiff:

Free advice: Don’t listen to folks who have no clue how DOJ works.



By confirming where the evidence of Schiff’s illegal conduct originated, DOJ isn’t investigating their own. DOJ is getting ready to indict Schiff.



Ed Martin and Bill Pulte are fine. Schiff needs to lawyer up. https://t.co/98VfCvY5hs — Chad Mizelle (@chad_mizelle) November 22, 2025

Needs to lawyer up.

Oof.

Looks like someone’s getting their talking points straight from MSNBC or Adam Schiff’s team because they *really* want this to disappear.

But here’s the problem for them: I’m the author of the report that initiated the DOJ referral, and I’m the key witness. I would know if this… https://t.co/oyhE4IXbtK — Christine Bish (@BishForCongress) November 16, 2025

We're here for it.

