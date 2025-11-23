As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb...
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

'THIS IS WILD,' he says.

You know what's really wild? That anyone in the leftist mainstream media still thinks the majority of Americans will take their BS seriously. You'd think the people who pushed the Russia hoax for a decade would have figured out how to ready the room by now, but ... nope.

Check out this big ol' bombshell from MSNOW's (MSNBC) Ken Dilanian about all of the mortgage fraud cases coming out of the DOJ.

It's a humdinger.

Post continues:

... of President Donald Trump's critics.

According to two people familiar with the matter and a document reviewed by MSNOW,  the probe is focused on whether the mortgage fraud investigations of Sen. Adam Schiff and possibly New York Attorney General Letitia James have been tainted by the investigative methods allegedly used by Pulte and Martin.

Huh. 

Two people familiar with the matter and a document? Were these two people janitors who saw something in the trash? Because the jokes about this reference can write themselves.

asdfasf

And what does Mizelle's post say? It ain't good for Schiff:

Needs to lawyer up.

Oof.

We're here for it.

