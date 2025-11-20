New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation to Annoying Lefty Almost COMPLETE As She Whines Ab...
Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About...
The Great Minnesota Heist: Billions in Taxes Laundered Through Fake Autism Centers to...
Minnesota Needs a New Governor
'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change...
Insurrection Video Stars' Coordinated Response to Stephen Miller
Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT...
Joe Concha and Others Have Early Presidential Polling Buzzkills for an Emboldened Team...
VIP
I Absolutely Agree With Scott Jennings When He Says Jasmine Crockett Is the...
What Did She Say?! Kamala Sits Next to Joe and Jill Biden at...
OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name...
End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC...
Eco Hot Take Finds Something Terrible About Jeffrey Epstein (and Trump) Revealed in...

Hakeem Jeffries Goes Full Obama-Spin When Asked About Epstein Donating to His Campaign and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

There's a reason Hakeem Jeffries' handlers were calling him the Brooklyn Obama way back in 2013 when they were trying to convince Jeffrey Epstein to donate to and support his campaign.

Advertisement

Although, if we're being fair, he is much more a Dollar Store Obama in our humble opinion. Sure, he tries to pretend and play like he's Obama (heck, when you watch him speak he almost has the same pauses, tempo, mannerisms, etc), but he's just not quite as slick as Barack.

Close, but not quite.

His attitude when a journalist dared ask him a real question ... now this is Obama-like.

Watch:

HOW DARE SHE ASK HIM THAT QUESTION.

Notice how quickly he dodges and changes the subject though, almost as if he knows WE KNOW his campaign took money from the predator.

Ironic how much damage these Epstein releases have done to Democrats, ain't it?

Exactly.

Nope, not even a little bit because he knows we've all seen the emails. He's just hoping he can act disgusted enough with this journalist that they won't ask him about it again. Sadly, we don't have a real mainstream media so he's probably in luck. 

Recommended

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION
Sam J.
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION

Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT for Clutching Pearls Over Trump Post

I Absolutely Agree With Scott Jennings When He Says Jasmine Crockett Is the PERFECT Modern Democrat

What Did She Say?! Kamala Sits Next to Joe and Jill Biden at Dick Cheney's Funeral and AWKWARD (Watch)

OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name Trump's 'Illegal Order' (Vid)

End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC Takedown of Alexander Soros

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION
Sam J.
The Great Minnesota Heist: Billions in Taxes Laundered Through Fake Autism Centers to Somali Terrorists
justmindy
New York City Elected a Meme: Zohran Mamdani Discovers Money Doesn’t Grow on Trees
justmindy
What Did She Say?! Kamala Sits Next to Joe and Jill Biden at Dick Cheney's Funeral and AWKWARD (Watch)
Sam J.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Transformation to Annoying Lefty Almost COMPLETE As She Whines About Healthcare
Sam J.
Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT for Clutching Pearls Over Trump Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION Sam J.
Advertisement