Hakeem Jeffries Goes Full Obama-Spin When Asked About Epstein Donating to His Campaign and HOOBOY (Watch)

There's a reason Hakeem Jeffries' handlers were calling him the Brooklyn Obama way back in 2013 when they were trying to convince Jeffrey Epstein to donate to and support his campaign.

Although, if we're being fair, he is much more a Dollar Store Obama in our humble opinion. Sure, he tries to pretend and play like he's Obama (heck, when you watch him speak he almost has the same pauses, tempo, mannerisms, etc), but he's just not quite as slick as Barack.

Close, but not quite.

His attitude when a journalist dared ask him a real question ... now this is Obama-like.

Watch:

Reporter straight up asks Hakeem Jeffries if he took money from Jeffrey Epstein.pic.twitter.com/wgpmgzmXbO — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 19, 2025

HOW DARE SHE ASK HIM THAT QUESTION.

Notice how quickly he dodges and changes the subject though, almost as if he knows WE KNOW his campaign took money from the predator.

Ironic how much damage these Epstein releases have done to Democrats, ain't it?

He didn’t deny it. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) November 20, 2025

Exactly.

He didn’t deny it — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) November 20, 2025

So, yes- he took the money — I am Hugh Jashul, PhD. (Spirit Thief) (@cwrightosu) November 20, 2025

I’m not hearing a denial in any of that rambling — Rollo Tomassi (@RolloTomassiQT) November 19, 2025

Nope, not even a little bit because he knows we've all seen the emails. He's just hoping he can act disgusted enough with this journalist that they won't ask him about it again. Sadly, we don't have a real mainstream media so he's probably in luck.

