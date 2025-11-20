Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT for Clutching Pearls Over Trump Post

'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Tim Kaine thinks we're all dumb.

And to be fair, after what happened here in Virginia a couple of weeks ago, he may be right about some people, especially here. That being said, Kaine has to know people won't forget his refusal to condemn violent texts from AG-Elect Jay Jones, where he openly fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and wished for his children to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

He not only refused to condemn the texts, but he also stood by his endorsement of the lunatic.

So he'll have to forgive us if we don't believe he's all that worried about 'unhinged posts' even from Trump.

Did any Democrats stand up to condemn Jones' texts?

Yeah, no.

And then they voted for the a-hole, so SPARE US, Tim-bo.

What Did She Say?! Kamala Sits Next to Joe and Jill Biden at Dick Cheney's Funeral and AWKWARD (Watch)
Sam J.
Yup.

Pretty much.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

