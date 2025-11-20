Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT for Clutching Pearls Over Trump Post

Tim Kaine thinks we're all dumb.

And to be fair, after what happened here in Virginia a couple of weeks ago, he may be right about some people, especially here. That being said, Kaine has to know people won't forget his refusal to condemn violent texts from AG-Elect Jay Jones, where he openly fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and wished for his children to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

He not only refused to condemn the texts, but he also stood by his endorsement of the lunatic.

So he'll have to forgive us if we don't believe he's all that worried about 'unhinged posts' even from Trump.

President Trump shared disturbing messages on social media today, including reposting a call for the murder of Democratic lawmakers. This behavior is unhinged, dangerous, and un-American. Will any Republican senators stand up to condemn these statements? — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 20, 2025

Did any Democrats stand up to condemn Jones' texts?

Yeah, no.

And then they voted for the a-hole, so SPARE US, Tim-bo.

Tim Kaine--you are a liar. He did NOT call for the murder of Democrats. Here is what he actually said. pic.twitter.com/DYkevLZ4t3 — Victoria Manning (@BehindTheWallvm) November 20, 2025

Nope. Sorry, Tim. You don't get to do this. You supported a sociopath who said much worse to be Virginia's AG.

Sit down. pic.twitter.com/LxlMxu4ZTy — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) November 20, 2025

He talks about the punishment for a crime of treason. You should be more concerned with your colleague's treasonous message. While just a couple of years ago, they did not lift a finger to stop the authoritarian-in-chief from making them choose between an experimental shot and… — Cuz I am free as a bird 🐦 (@gparz) November 20, 2025

Yup.

What comments by those lawmakers was he calling treasonous?



Be very specific. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 20, 2025

Liar — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 20, 2025

Pretty much.

