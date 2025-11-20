'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change...
Insurrection Video Stars' Coordinated Response to Stephen Miller
Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT...
Joe Concha and Others Have Early Presidential Polling Buzzkills for an Emboldened Team...
VIP
I Absolutely Agree With Scott Jennings When He Says Jasmine Crockett Is the...
OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name...
End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC...
Eco Hot Take Finds Something Terrible About Jeffrey Epstein (and Trump) Revealed in...
Stop DIGGING! Lee Zeldin FACT-NUKES Jasmine Crockett for Doubling Down on Her LIE...
FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who...
Nancy Pelosi Does NOT Want to Share Her Wildly Successful Stock Trading Strategy...
'You Are LYING': Actual Medical Provider Fact-Checks TF Out of Mark Warner Pushing...
We See What He Did THERE! Scott Jennings Is Super-PSYCHED for Zohran Mamdani...
VIP
Brandon Johnson Calls for More Counselors After Mob of Students Attacked a Mom...

What Did She Say?! Kamala Sits Next to Joe and Jill Biden at Dick Cheney's Funeral and AWKWARD (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It's fascinating watching people you know don't really like one another play nice at a funeral, especially when they're made to sit together. We all know Kamala Harris was more than happy to throw Joe and Jill Biden under the bus in her crappy tell-all book that she's likely using to pay off the tens of millions of debt she incurred even after raising billions.

Advertisement

And Trump still beat her, but we digress.

So, watching her sitting right next to them at Dick Cheney's funeral today was a hoot.

Take a look:

Now, some people are wondering why Trump and Vance were not invited to the funeral, but this editor doesn't really care. 

FAKE FAKE FAKE.

They're all fake.

Not to mention, considering how much Liz hates Trump, and Dick endorsed Kamala of all people, it's no surprise he's not there. No, what we find most interesting about this clip is Kamala trying to fake it with the people she openly blamed for her YUGE loss in 2024.

For example, what did she say to them? She seems nervous ... 

Ideas?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That reads.

Recommended

Insurrection Video Stars' Coordinated Response to Stephen Miller
Gordon K
Advertisement

MEEP.

*snort*

Ahem.

There it is.

============================================================

Related:

OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name Trump's 'Illegal Order' (Vid)

End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC Takedown of Alexander Soros

Stop DIGGING! Lee Zeldin FACT-NUKES Jasmine Crockett for Doubling Down on Her LIE That Epstein Funded Him

FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who Claims FBI Wants Him DEAD

'You Are LYING': Actual Medical Provider Fact-Checks TF Out of Mark Warner Pushing Fishy Abortion Story

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS MITCH MCCONNELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insurrection Video Stars' Coordinated Response to Stephen Miller
Gordon K
OOF! WATCH Dem Jason Crow SQUIRM As Martha MacCallum Pushes Him to Name Trump's 'Illegal Order' (Vid)
Sam J.
Tim Kaine, Who Endorsed Jay 2 Bullets in a Repub's Head Jones, REKT for Clutching Pearls Over Trump Post
Sam J.
End Democracy to 'Save It': Data Republican Breaks Out Huge Receipt in EPIC Takedown of Alexander Soros
Sam J.
'Why to Never Invite Gavin Newsom': Fire Breaks Out at COP30 Climate Change Summit in Brazil
Doug P.
FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who Claims FBI Wants Him DEAD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Insurrection Video Stars' Coordinated Response to Stephen Miller Gordon K
Advertisement