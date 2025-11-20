What Did She Say?! Kamala Sits Next to Joe and Jill Biden at Dick Cheney's Funeral and AWKWARD (Watch)

It's fascinating watching people you know don't really like one another play nice at a funeral, especially when they're made to sit together. We all know Kamala Harris was more than happy to throw Joe and Jill Biden under the bus in her crappy tell-all book that she's likely using to pay off the tens of millions of debt she incurred even after raising billions.

And Trump still beat her, but we digress.

So, watching her sitting right next to them at Dick Cheney's funeral today was a hoot.

Take a look:

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and JD Vance not invited to the funeral for Dick Cheney.



Those seen in the building include Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, George Bush and Mitch McConnell.



pic.twitter.com/MIqwxprh5q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2025

Now, some people are wondering why Trump and Vance were not invited to the funeral, but this editor doesn't really care.

Trump is in the Oval Office fixing the devastation the Uniparty and Biden created. — 🇺🇸L🇺🇸 (@ItWillBeOk24) November 20, 2025

FAKE FAKE FAKE.

They're all fake.

Not to mention, considering how much Liz hates Trump, and Dick endorsed Kamala of all people, it's no surprise he's not there. No, what we find most interesting about this clip is Kamala trying to fake it with the people she openly blamed for her YUGE loss in 2024.

For example, what did she say to them? She seems nervous ...

Need a lip reader ... what is Kamala saying to Biden here? https://t.co/e990mm9hAx — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 20, 2025

Ideas?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That reads.

"No, joe, there is no ice cream man here" — 0dinman (@0dinman) November 20, 2025

"You're next, Joey!" -Kamala — Nancy's Angry Eyebrows 🥃🍸🍹 (@headspacecoach) November 20, 2025

MEEP.

It looked like "tuck pew," but I could be mistaken. — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) November 20, 2025

*snort*

"I'm here for Dick" — T.C. (@CaveMarine) November 20, 2025

Ahem.

There it is.

