FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who Claims FBI Wants Him DEAD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on November 20, 2025
X

Eric Swalwell is like the most annoying high school girl ever on X. He is a walking, talking dumpster fire of stupid who constantly finds ways to step on proverbial rakes on social media.

Seriously, no one is accidentally this stupid.

It has to be an act.

Case in point, he thought it was smart to claim the FBI won't protect him and his family.

Quite the accusation to make on X, don't you think?

Ben Williamson, the Assistant Director for FBI Public Affairs responded:

Post continues:

... any individual threats were not being addressed per his accusation. His own office advised 1) they were clear on what threats should be reported to USCP vs. FBI, and 2) they were not aware of any specific threats that would require special attention for Mr. Swalwell. 

FBI checked in with the USCP again on November 4 to follow up, and USCP again reported no individual threats to Mr. Swalwell.

Director Patel has instructed our team to maintain an aggressive posture toward protecting public officials from threats. That includes Mr. Swalwell. We protect all Americans and stand ready to engage with his team at any time.

Sam J.
Oopsie.

And we imagine Swalwell is both uninformed AND lying.

It's who he is.

He snapped back:

What a horrific and horrible thing to say, especially after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did there.

Yup. That's about all he knows how to do other than threaten members of the Trump administration and have inappropriate relationships with Chinese Spies.

============================================================

Sam J.
Sam J.
Doug P.
justmindy
Brett T.
