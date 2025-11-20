FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who Claims FBI Wants Him DEAD

Eric Swalwell is like the most annoying high school girl ever on X. He is a walking, talking dumpster fire of stupid who constantly finds ways to step on proverbial rakes on social media.

Advertisement

Seriously, no one is accidentally this stupid.

It has to be an act.

Case in point, he thought it was smart to claim the FBI won't protect him and his family.

I don’t want anything to happen to @FBIDirectorKash or his girlfriend. Protect her if she’s threatened.



It’s just F’d up that he REFUSES to protect me and my kids from MULTIPLE specific death threats. Same for other Dem colleagues. Can only conclude he wants us dead. https://t.co/nI4etRdLVi — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2025

Quite the accusation to make on X, don't you think?

Ben Williamson, the Assistant Director for FBI Public Affairs responded:

Mr. Swalwell is either misinformed or being dishonest - the FBI has not “refused to protect him” in any way. In fact our team personally reached out to his office multiple times, as recently as October 16th, to brief them on options available to Mr. Swalwell and ask whether any… https://t.co/aTItJxeAEP — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) November 20, 2025

Post continues:

... any individual threats were not being addressed per his accusation. His own office advised 1) they were clear on what threats should be reported to USCP vs. FBI, and 2) they were not aware of any specific threats that would require special attention for Mr. Swalwell. FBI checked in with the USCP again on November 4 to follow up, and USCP again reported no individual threats to Mr. Swalwell. Director Patel has instructed our team to maintain an aggressive posture toward protecting public officials from threats. That includes Mr. Swalwell. We protect all Americans and stand ready to engage with his team at any time.

Oopsie.

And we imagine Swalwell is both uninformed AND lying.

It's who he is.

He snapped back:

Spare me the bullshit. I don’t need you to reach out. Go arrest the monsters threatening my kids. Which you REFUSE to do. But when a MAGA supporter is threatened you’re Johnny-on-the-Spot.



Kash’s girlfriend has better protection than any Democrat in Congress. You want us dead. https://t.co/DX3H0ucr2f — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 20, 2025

What a horrific and horrible thing to say, especially after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

You preach violence. Which we all have seen play out. Shame on you. — Why so Serious? (@BatmansMartini) November 20, 2025

Quiet Piggy. — Patrick McDonough (@JohnUtoBerry) November 20, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did there.

Exaggerating claims for attention dude? pic.twitter.com/cnn0W7IrQ4 — JayTee (@JTfloridaNow) November 20, 2025

Yup. That's about all he knows how to do other than threaten members of the Trump administration and have inappropriate relationships with Chinese Spies.

============================================================

Related:

'You Are LYING': Actual Medical Provider Fact-Checks TF Out of Mark Warner Pushing Fishy Abortion Story

Advertisement

We See What He Did THERE! Scott Jennings Is Super-PSYCHED for Zohran Mamdani to Meet With Trump and ROFL

WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her 'Constituent' Jeffrey Epstein (Pic)

Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About Men in Women's Bathrooms

Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!