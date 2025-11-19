LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells Are Total DUDS

Jasmine Crockett is THE hot mess to end all hot messes. We're not sure it gets much hottier-messier than her.

But you guys read us so you already knew that.

Now, some people are claiming that Crockett did this on purpose, that she knowingly lied just so she could get people who are dumber than her (there are like four or five of them) to believe that Republicans took money from Jeffrey Epstein ... a notorious Democrat.

Watch this:

Crockett: Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly, Mitt Romney. The NRCC. Lee Zeldin. George Bush. McCain-Palin. pic.twitter.com/CdwuSacQpb — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2025

So either she didn't do her homework, doesn't understand that there are more Jeffrey Epstein's out there, OR she knows better and wanted to sell a lie.

Probably a bit of all three although it makes us laugh far harder to think she assumed there is only one Epstein in the whole wide world and both she and her staff missed it.

Oof. @JasmineForUS is disastrously wrong here. None of these donors are *the* Jeffrey Epstein. Several are from the same Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, and the donations to Lee Zeldin are from after *the* Epstein killed himself. https://t.co/RES7GyTQMy pic.twitter.com/OSuTywr3D7 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 19, 2025

HAAAAAA

Lee Zeldin himself dropped her:

Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine.



NO 👏 FREAKIN 👏 RELATION 👏 YOU 👏 GENIUS!!! https://t.co/gYQlcUd2we — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 19, 2025

The clapping emojis make it almost a perfect zing. Almost.

Shenaynay has an IQ of 3. pic.twitter.com/GPZihicSBt — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 19, 2025

*cough cough*

The real tragedy is that this smear will be continuously repeated by the idiots who support her. — KMK (@NeutocreteNinja) November 19, 2025

And that is likely the end goal.

Look out, AOC. She's coming for your title.

============================================================

