Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of...
WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her...
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About...
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes...
'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing...
Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz
When Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market is Miserable, That’s the Ultimate Buy...
Consider Praying for 'Nate the Lawyer' As He Faces Brain Surgery
VIP
Hot Take: The Founders Were Literally Immigrants
Stacey Plaskett Talks About the Text She Received From Her Constituent, Jeffrey Epstein
Skillet Drops New Version of Classic Christmas Song & Critics Melt Faster Than...
Federal Agents Allegedly Arrest, Zip-Tie a 15-Year-Old at Work
Mamdani-Endorsee Finds It Reprehensible to Apologize for 'A Terror Attack That a Couple...
Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your...

LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells Are Total DUDS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:10 AM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jasmine Crockett is THE hot mess to end all hot messes. We're not sure it gets much hottier-messier than her.

But you guys read us so you already knew that.

Now, some people are claiming that Crockett did this on purpose, that she knowingly lied just so she could get people who are dumber than her (there are like four or five of them) to believe that Republicans took money from Jeffrey Epstein ... a notorious Democrat.

Advertisement

Watch this:

So either she didn't do her homework, doesn't understand that there are more Jeffrey Epstein's out there, OR she knows better and wanted to sell a lie.

Probably a bit of all three although it makes us laugh far harder to think she assumed there is only one Epstein in the whole wide world and both she and her staff missed it.

HAAAAAA

Lee Zeldin himself dropped her:

The clapping emojis make it almost a perfect zing. Almost.

Recommended

'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

*cough cough*

And that is likely the end goal.

Look out, AOC. She's coming for your title.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein Scandal a Hoax (Watch)

Political Analyst 'Seen on MSNBC' and Self-Proclaimed Trump Expert Dragged for LAUGHABLE Claim About MAGA

Yup. Experts Are Still STUPID. That's It, That's the Headline

HA! Tiffany Fong's Takedown of Eric Swalwell and His 'Checkmate, Mr. President' Post the Stuff of LEGEND

Ana Navarro SPEECHLESS After Scott Jennings OWNS Her In Debate About Dems' Corrupt Epstein Exchanges -Vid

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN LEE ZELDIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism
Sam J.
WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her 'Constituent' Jeffrey Epstein (Pic)
Sam J.
Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz
justmindy
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of Enforcing Immigration Laws
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency Grateful Calvin
Advertisement