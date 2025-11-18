Political Analyst 'Seen on MSNBC' and Self-Proclaimed Trump Expert Dragged for LAUGHABLE Claim About MAGA

Ahmed Baba claims it's clear that Trump is weakening and MAGA is fracturing, and since he documented every day of Trump's first term and he's covered Project 2023, he should know ... since he's such a Trump expert and stuff.

Don't laugh.

Actually, you know what? Laugh. We can all use a good laugh today for one reason or another.

Especially after you read this:

I documented every day of Trump’s first term and I’ve covered Project 2025 since 2023. The threat of Trump’s authoritarianism has been the focal point of my journalism for a decade. So I’m not spreading false hope when I say Trump is weakening & MAGA is fracturing. It’s clear. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) Nov 14, 2025

Don't worry, Lefties. The president is getting weaker, and Americans who voted for him are fracturing.

And he says this like it's a good thing.

What a sweetheart.

Trump is the only "authoritarian" in human history whose ruling philosophy is to actively reduce the size, scope and power of the government that he leads. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) Nov 17, 2025

Right? Nothing screams authoritarian like shrinking the government and giving the people MORE freedom and power.

“MSNBC and CNN” 🤡🤡🤡 — Laura Kaye (@NonesenseEnd) Nov 17, 2025

That right there tells us everything we need to know, right?

Weird way to tell everyone you’re an idiot but you do you. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) Nov 17, 2025

Hey, to each their own.

He has every right to be wrong and make a fool of himself on X. God bless America.

