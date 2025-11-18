Political Analyst 'Seen on MSNBC' and Self-Proclaimed Trump Expert Dragged for LAUGHABLE Claim About MAGA

Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein...
VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on November 18, 2025
Sam J.

Ahmed Baba claims it's clear that Trump is weakening and MAGA is fracturing, and since he documented every day of Trump's first term and he's covered Project 2023, he should know ... since he's such a Trump expert and stuff.

Don't laugh.

Actually, you know what? Laugh. We can all use a good laugh today for one reason or another.

Especially after you read this:

Don't worry, Lefties. The president is getting weaker, and Americans who voted for him are fracturing.

And he says this like it's a good thing.

What a sweetheart.

Right? Nothing screams authoritarian like shrinking the government and giving the people MORE freedom and power.

That right there tells us everything we need to know, right?

Hey, to each their own.

He has every right to be wrong and make a fool of himself on X. God bless America.

