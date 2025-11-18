Ana Navarro SPEECHLESS After Scott Jennings OWNS Her in Debate About Dems' Corrupt Epstein Exchanges

As Twitchy readers know, it has come to light (ironically, thanks to the Democrats) that Democrat Rep. Stacey Plaskett not only received tens of thousands of dollars from Jeffrey Epstein after he was convicted, but she also texted with him during Michael Cohen's Congress hearing to make sure she was asking things that could really and truly hurt Trump.

Advertisement

And they think they're the good guys.

Ana Navarro must have forgotten she's Ana Navarro because this back and forth with Scott Jennings was brutal ... for her.

Watch:

Ana Navarro: “They may not have done something criminal. Just the fact that they are having email exchanges does not mean that they did something criminal.”⁰

Scott Jennings: “Like Larry Summers or Stacey Plaskett, the fact that they're having exchanges with Epstein.”



Ana… pic.twitter.com/ODDQ1KYiMb — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 18, 2025

Post continues:

... Navarro: “I do think it is wrong. And the reason I think it's wrong is because by the time that the emails that we are seeing in this trove that was released are from 2019 and 2018 and 2016. That is way after Epstein had served 13 months in that sweetheart deal in Florida, after he had served one year under house arrest, after he had registered as a s*x offender... A lot of them who are folks that are admired by our society, famous, rich, powerful, in very elite circles in Palm Beach and in New York, were conversing with him and communicating with him and treating him. I mean, people like Deepak Chopra.” Scott Jennings: “Does that apply to Stacey Plaskett, a member of Congress?” Ana Navarro: “It applies to that.” Scott Jennings: “Yes… Should she resign?” Ana Navarro: “There you go again.” Scott Jennings: “She was being programmed by him after the moment you said we all knew.” Abby Phillip: “It's very hypocritical for you to call out the names of only the Democrats, but not apply the very same logic to everyone —” Scott Jennings: “What Republican was he programming?

Not. One. And they know it.

That's probably why they're so defensive - they know the game is up. Especially now that Trump has called on Republicans to release the documents and not just the ones cherry-picked by Democrats.

I guess it’s up to me to point out to everyone that EPSTEIN was *programming* A CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRAT after he was a CONVICTED SEX TRAFFICKER ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Owp9xQviQn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 18, 2025

This will be FUN.

============================================================

Related:

And Yet ANOTHER Damning Fact Just Came Out About Nancy Pelosi's SHAM of a January 6 Committee

Immigration Attorney's Sob Story Thread About Ukrainian Hubby/Dad Being Deported Gloriously FACT-NUKED

Charlamagne tha God Tells Democrats to Get Off Their Moral High Horse and We Are SO HERE FOR IT (Watch)

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN

Mary Katharine Ham Zings Andrew Tate for Calling All Women Scum (He Doesn't Want a Single One!) and ROFL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.