Charlamagne tha God Tells Democrats to Get Off Their Moral High Horse and We Are SO HERE FOR IT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on November 17, 2025
Twitchy

Ever since Democrats claimed that running Joe Biden was somehow putting decency back on the ticket, we haven't been able to take their pearl-clutching the least bit seriously. Any party that supports abortion up to and including birth, that puts criminals over victims, and that calls half the country a threat to our democracy is not decent.

Even a little bit.

And to see Charlamagne tha God calling them out? *CHEF'S KISS*

Watch:

Post continues:

... Stop acting like y'all are the pure party and Republicans aren't!”

What he said.

Actually, we're still pretty convinced that Biden didn't really 'step down'; he was told he would, but otherwise, Charlamagne nailed it. And not just because we're biased and enjoy watching someone who votes for Democrats calling them out.

There is something immensely gratifying in seeing others 'catch up' to what you knew was going on even years ago.

Now, the real question is, will Charlamagne vote any differently because of it? 

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN
Sam J.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Right?

