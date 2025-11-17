Charlamagne tha God Tells Democrats to Get Off Their Moral High Horse and We Are SO HERE FOR IT (Watch)

Ever since Democrats claimed that running Joe Biden was somehow putting decency back on the ticket, we haven't been able to take their pearl-clutching the least bit seriously. Any party that supports abortion up to and including birth, that puts criminals over victims, and that calls half the country a threat to our democracy is not decent.

Advertisement

Even a little bit.

And to see Charlamagne tha God calling them out? *CHEF'S KISS*

Watch:

pic.twitter.com/lVUx2hyGxx



💥 CHARLAMAGNE: "I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically when they have shown us they're not.”



“Whether it's skipping the primary process when Biden stepped down to things like Biden pardoning his son.… — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 16, 2025

Post continues:

... Stop acting like y'all are the pure party and Republicans aren't!”

What he said.

Actually, we're still pretty convinced that Biden didn't really 'step down'; he was told he would, but otherwise, Charlamagne nailed it. And not just because we're biased and enjoy watching someone who votes for Democrats calling them out.

There is something immensely gratifying in seeing others 'catch up' to what you knew was going on even years ago.

Now, the real question is, will Charlamagne vote any differently because of it?

Every once in a while he’ll say something that makes sense — DeShawn Wilkins (@bishopdwilkins) November 17, 2025

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Right?

============================================================

Related:

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN

Mary Katharine Ham Zings Andrew Tate for Calling All Women Scum (He Doesn't Want a Single One!) and ROFL

Just WOW: Democrat Stacey Plaskett's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Even DARKER Than We Thought

Steven Crowder Defending Erika Kirk From Crazies Who Make CRAZIER Accusations Is a Beautiful Thing (Vid)

BOMBSHELL Backfire --> Newly Released Epstein Email Spells BAD News for Dems, Especially Hakeem Jeffries

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!