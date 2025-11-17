BOMBSHELL Backfire --> Newly Released Epstein Email Spells BAD News for Dems, Especially Hakeem Jeffries

There's nothing quite as satisfying as watching Democrats' efforts to hurt and smear Trump backfire SPECTACULARLY. It would be one thing if they were pushing for the release of the Epstein files if they actually cared about justice for the victims. The fact that they sat on them under Biden is not a great look for them in the Justice Department, and the fact that they're pushing them now proves it's political.

Advertisement

As is everything they do.

Take a look at this:

BREAKING - A newly revealed email shows Democrat-funding group Dynamic SRG contacting Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 to promote then freshman Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, calling him “Brooklyn’s Barack,” while urging Epstein to support a major Democratic fundraising push. pic.twitter.com/LhSBjOI4yb — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 16, 2025

Brooklyn's Barack.

Sheesh, and we thought Temu Obama was bad.

And wow, this release meant to harm Trump has proven that Epstein hated Trump, that he blamed him for squealing to law enforcement about his sex ring, and that he was helping a Democrat to hurt Trump during a questioning. Now we see that Democrats asked Epstein to help them raise money for Hakeem Jeffries, aka Brooklyn's OBAMA.

Wow, this couldn't have backfired more if they tried.

You might say @RepJeffries was Epstein’s bitch. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 16, 2025

*snort*

This is grotesque. In 2013, with Epstein already a convicted predator fresh off his sweetheart deal, Dem fundraisers were shamelessly pitching him on "Brooklyn's Barack" for cash?



Elite rot knows no party—transparency now, or we're all complicit. #EpsteinFiles #DrainTheSwamp — In4Profit (@in4profit) November 17, 2025

Elite rot. That so reads.

Same, girl. Same.

Damn! @RepJeffries really is Dollar Store Obama. — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) November 17, 2025

Indeed.

Epstein’s party of choice — Wendy Tippett (@tippett_wendy) November 16, 2025

Clearly.

============================================================

Related:

And BOOM: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Not ABOUT to Let Nancy Pelosi Rewrite J6 History

Well, Well, WELL! We're FINALLY Learning More About Trump Assassin Wannabe Thomas Crooks and HOOBOY

Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and Claiming They Look WEAK AF (Watch)

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!