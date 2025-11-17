VIP
Steven Crowder Defending Erika Kirk From Crazies Who Make CRAZIER Accusations Is a...
And BOOM: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Not ABOUT to Let...
Well, Well, WELL! We're FINALLY Learning More About Trump Assassin Wannabe Thomas Crooks...
Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and...
Ezra Klein: NYT’s 'Columnist' Turned Democrat Shadow Puppetmaster—The Rest of the Press Fi...
Trump's Epic Reversal: 'Release the Epstein Files!' – Baiting Dems Into Their Own...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Adam Schiff: It’s ‘Absurd’ to Say Biden’s DOJ Was Weaponized Since Merrick Garland...
VIP
Chris Murphy: ‘Saving Democracy’ Is Painful But Americans Are a Sacrifice Democrats Are...
VIP
X Users Demand Country Tags to Expose Foreign Bots and Meddlers
Jake Tapper's Selective Outrage: Epstein Victims Ignored for Years, Now They're His Politi...
Body Cam Footage Shows Bystanders Rescue a Cop From His Burning Car
ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds
Schumer’s Shoes: Dem Ro Khanna Touts ‘Dynamic’ Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker to...

BOMBSHELL Backfire --> Newly Released Epstein Email Spells BAD News for Dems, Especially Hakeem Jeffries

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There's nothing quite as satisfying as watching Democrats' efforts to hurt and smear Trump backfire SPECTACULARLY. It would be one thing if they were pushing for the release of the Epstein files if they actually cared about justice for the victims. The fact that they sat on them under Biden is not a great look for them in the Justice Department, and the fact that they're pushing them now proves it's political.

Advertisement

As is everything they do.

Take a look at this:

Brooklyn's Barack.

Sheesh, and we thought Temu Obama was bad.

And wow, this release meant to harm Trump has proven that Epstein hated Trump, that he blamed him for squealing to law enforcement about his sex ring, and that he was helping a Democrat to hurt Trump during a questioning. Now we see that Democrats asked Epstein to help them raise money for Hakeem Jeffries, aka Brooklyn's OBAMA.

Wow, this couldn't have backfired more if they tried.

*snort*

Elite rot. That so reads.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Same, girl. Same.

Indeed.

Clearly.

============================================================

Related:

And BOOM: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Not ABOUT to Let Nancy Pelosi Rewrite J6 History

Well, Well, WELL! We're FINALLY Learning More About Trump Assassin Wannabe Thomas Crooks and HOOBOY

Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and Claiming They Look WEAK AF (Watch)

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS AARON RUPAR ABBY PHILLIP CNN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Well, Well, WELL! We're FINALLY Learning More About Trump Assassin Wannabe Thomas Crooks and HOOBOY
Sam J.
And BOOM: Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Not ABOUT to Let Nancy Pelosi Rewrite J6 History
Sam J.
Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and Claiming They Look WEAK AF (Watch)
Sam J.
Ezra Klein: NYT’s 'Columnist' Turned Democrat Shadow Puppetmaster—The Rest of the Press Finally Notices
justmindy
Trump's Epic Reversal: 'Release the Epstein Files!' – Baiting Dems Into Their Own Panic Trap
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement