Well, Well, WELL! We're FINALLY Learning More About Trump Assassin Wannabe Thomas Crooks and HOOBOY

You guys remember that one time in 2024 when President Trump was almost assassinated? And how, even a year later, we still didn't know much about the man who pulled the trigger, Thomas Crooks? Seems strange that we'd learn so little about someone who came within an inch of ending Trump's life, ya' know?

Advertisement

Welp, sounds like some information is finally starting to trickle out ... and the conspiracy theorists may have been right again.

Crazy how that keeps happening.

Check this out:

🚨 BREAKING: Newly uncovered accounts tied to Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks reveal transgender ideology, “furry” fetish content, and ties to a retired FBI agent, per NYP.https://t.co/bdukw8MGUV — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 17, 2025

From the New York Post:

The online interactions from when Crooks was ages 15 to 17 give us a better understanding of his evolution into an assassin, and invite more questions about what — or who — reversed his ideology. “The danger Crooks posed was visible for years in public online spaces,” says the source. “His radicalization, violent rhetoric and obsession with political violence were all documented under his real name. The threat wasn’t hidden.”' He described himself with the pronouns “they/them” on the platform DeviantArt, which is one of the biggest online hubs for “furry” art and the “furry” community. (A furry is someone who has an interest in anthropomorphized animal characters, often as a sexual fetish.) Two accounts linked to Crooks’ primary email were found on DeviantArt, under usernames “epicmicrowave” and “theepicmicrowave.” The account suggests he had an obsession with scantily clad cartoon characters sporting muscle-bound male bodies and female heads.

He was gender-confused and radicalized online.

Color us shocked.

Oh, and palling around with neo-Nazis? This goes from bad to worse ...

One of the people Crooks interacted with online was “Willy Tepes,” a member of Norwegian neo-Nazi group the Nordic Resistance Movement, which has since been designated a terrorist organization by the State Department. Tepes encouraged violence and Crooks’ extremism, using a Maoist phrase, “Political power comes from the barrel of a gun,” which Crooks repeated several times.

Yikes.

So much yikes.

============================================================

Related:

Tim Kaine SNAPS at AOC After He Watches Her Taunting Senate Dems and Claiming They Look WEAK AF (Watch)

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)

So SCREWED! Inconvenient Video of Eric Swalwell SWEATIN' It Long Before Mortgage Fraud Charges Resurfaces

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)

Billionaire Who Apologized for Epstein Meeting (and Donated BIGLY to Spanberger) Doth Protest Too Much

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!