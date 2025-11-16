Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something...
LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel...
VIP
Billionaire Who Apologized for Epstein Meeting (and Donated BIGLY to Spanberger) Doth Prot...
WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump...
'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck...
You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows...
James Carville's Radical Advice for Fellow Dems: Pack SCOTUS, Ditch the Mamdani Wing
Dem to Scott Jennings: Blasting Drug Boats Must End Since Bananas, Kids, and...
VIP
Canadian Asks Why Truck Drivers Are Fired for Not Speaking English, Like Our...
VICE: Forget 'Heterofatalism,' ‘Mankeeping’ Is What’s Keeping Women From Dating
Jennifer Welch: Trump Participated in Pedophilia Ring, Accuses Mike Johnson of 'Christian...
Atlantic Scribbler Conor Friedersdorf Forgets Obama Was Basically Jesus 2.0, Rails Against...
UN Official for Violence Against Women Claims No Palestinian Applauded Sexual Assault
PBS: Military Personnel Seeking Legal Counsel About the Missions Trump Has Assigned Them

Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on November 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We had a pretty good idea that Jamie Raskin was (is) super slimy, but the stunt he just recently pulled to get Ghislaine Maxwell emails, which ultimately got people fired, is impressively sneaky and vile, even for him.

Advertisement

Anything to smear Trump, you know? Imagine if elected officials like Raskin actually spent this much time and effort on serving their constituents. 

But we all know he's not interested in that. None of them are.

Nah, they're far more focused on somehow taking Trump down, no matter the cost. And that seems crazy after what they already put this country through in 2020 ... they're obsessed. Jamie is obsessed.

He's also in cover-his-butt mode. 

Watch:

Recommended

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Post continues:

... she's talking about."

Ok, Jamie.

Pretty sneaky, eh?

Because they know there will be no consequences. We are almost a year into Trump's second term, and there has been no real justice for these people. Any of them.

Post continues:

... who blasted them to the media like political propaganda.

According to Saffian:
• Prison employees at FPC Bryan broke into Maxwell’s email system
• They stole confidential attorney communications
• They passed them to a federal official—Raskin
• Raskin then leaked them to the press under the fake label of ‘whistleblower’
Maxwell’s attorney directly called out Raskin for falsely implying Maxwell was angling for a pardon. That was a lie.

Advertisement

And there it is. 

============================================================

Related:

Billionaire Who Apologized for Epstein Meeting (and Donated BIGLY to Spanberger) Doth Protest Too Much

WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump Lawfare Lie (Watch)

'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck Interview (Watch)

You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows Up in Their Face and LOL

Republicans Against Trump and Occupy Democrats Deferring to Epstein on Character Is Something ELSE

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP FBI JAIME RASKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)
Sam J.
LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel About Investigating Him is PRICELESS
Sam J.
WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump Lawfare Lie (Watch)
Sam J.
'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck Interview (Watch)
Sam J.
You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows Up in Their Face and LOL
Sam J.
Dem to Scott Jennings: Blasting Drug Boats Must End Since Bananas, Kids, and Girlfriends Could Be Onboard
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement