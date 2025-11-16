Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)

We had a pretty good idea that Jamie Raskin was (is) super slimy, but the stunt he just recently pulled to get Ghislaine Maxwell emails, which ultimately got people fired, is impressively sneaky and vile, even for him.

BREAKING - It’s been revealed Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin was involved in a plot where prison staffers stole Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney-client emails and funneled them to him, which he then leaked to the media in an attempt to smear President Trump. pic.twitter.com/g9yZuDRgfo — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 15, 2025

Anything to smear Trump, you know? Imagine if elected officials like Raskin actually spent this much time and effort on serving their constituents.

But we all know he's not interested in that. None of them are.

Nah, they're far more focused on somehow taking Trump down, no matter the cost. And that seems crazy after what they already put this country through in 2020 ... they're obsessed. Jamie is obsessed.

He's also in cover-his-butt mode.

Watch:

Raskin responds: “This is very strange to me, that there are employees who've been fired because of what they've done. I'm curious how they would know that."



“We're not saying where we got any information that we received. And it may not even be from the people that she's… https://t.co/MmK6N0qKFZ pic.twitter.com/ZX8FWkdM5S — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 15, 2025

Post continues:

... she's talking about." Ok, Jamie.

Pretty sneaky, eh?

Wow, so they illegally obtained these things in the first place.



Why am I not surprised. Look how happy he looks with himself — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) November 15, 2025

They’re so blatantly lawless and they’re encouraging others to break the law for them. It’s disturbing — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) November 15, 2025

Because they know there will be no consequences. We are almost a year into Trump's second term, and there has been no real justice for these people. Any of them.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, Leah Saffian, has confirmed that multiple federal prison staffers have been FIRED for illegally breaking into Maxwell’s privileged attorney-client emails, emails that were then leaked straight to Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin, who blasted them to… — Carrie Hartwig (@CarrieMyHart) November 16, 2025

Post continues:

... who blasted them to the media like political propaganda. According to Saffian:

• Prison employees at FPC Bryan broke into Maxwell’s email system

• They stole confidential attorney communications

• They passed them to a federal official—Raskin

• Raskin then leaked them to the press under the fake label of ‘whistleblower’

Maxwell’s attorney directly called out Raskin for falsely implying Maxwell was angling for a pardon. That was a lie.

And there it is.

