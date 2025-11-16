'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck Interview (Watch)

Well, well, well ... what do we have here?

Could it be that our own government was working against us to make sure we obeyed during the so-called pandemic? We're shocked, SHOCKED!

Advertisement

Ok, not shocked at all, more like we're having a moment of DUH.

That being said, the fact they were paying people off ... that's a new one. We'll have to add another layer of tinfoil to our favorite hat.

Watch this:

Kash Patel: "Gina Haspel as Director of the CIA authorized six case officers to be paid off… to lie to the world where COVID came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there."pic.twitter.com/52OJ8ddAoM — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) November 15, 2025

Gosh, we feel shocked.

Ok, not really.

So, what is the FBI going to do about it?

Is Gina Haspel in prison right now? Didn't think so. — Jesse (@mytwocentsrfree) November 15, 2025

Nope.

Arrests and prosecutions. Stop talking start doing. — Riemann Cat (@RiemannCat) November 16, 2025

Sensing a theme here. One we can support.

Yes we know the corruption is endless can someone please go to jail — Frank (@Frank07890238) November 16, 2025

While we are enjoying watching the Trump administration pull the curtain back after The Lame and Addled Wizard of DC aka Biden left office, like many people on this very thread, we too would like to see some action taken. Great, now we know for sure they were all working to shut us down and get Trump out of office, we all sort of knew that already ... so what does this administration plan to do about it?

Arrest Fauci?

Arrest Birx, WHO WROTE A FREAKING BOOK, admitting the two-week guidance was a lie?

What happens next? We're ready for less talking and more doing.

Like so many of you.

============================================================

Related:

You Got Community-Noted TF Out! Iran Military Account's VILE Dig at Trump Blows Up in Their Face and LOL

Republicans Against Trump and Occupy Democrats Deferring to Epstein on Character Is Something ELSE

YUP, He Went ... THERE! John Kennedy Just Proverbially NEUTERED Chuck Schumer and We're Here FOR IT (Vid)

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)

AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists and HOOBOY (Watch)

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!