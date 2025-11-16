VIP
'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck Interview (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on November 16, 2025
Twitchy

Well, well, well ... what do we have here?

Could it be that our own government was working against us to make sure we obeyed during the so-called pandemic? We're shocked, SHOCKED!

Ok, not shocked at all, more like we're having a moment of DUH.

That being said, the fact they were paying people off ... that's a new one. We'll have to add another layer of tinfoil to our favorite hat.

Watch this:

Gosh, we feel shocked.

Ok, not really.

So, what is the FBI going to do about it? 

Nope. 

Sensing a theme here. One we can support.

While we are enjoying watching the Trump administration pull the curtain back after The Lame and Addled Wizard of DC aka Biden left office, like many people on this very thread, we too would like to see some action taken. Great, now we know for sure they were all working to shut us down and get Trump out of office, we all sort of knew that already ... so what does this administration plan to do about it?

