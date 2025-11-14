Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)

It's bizarre to us how anyone thinks they can make Scott Jennings look stupid or embarrass him in any way, shape, or form on CNN. The man is unshakeable. He is un-triggerable. And he has a comeback for every single dig you can throw at him.

Advertisement

In a way, he is Twitchy's spirit animal, though we're not sure whether he knows it or not.

For example, he wasn't the least bit phased when Madeline Summervile chided him and all Republicans about how hard it must be for us to have Trump as president. Please don't make that face, we didn't say it.

And Jennings nuked her anyway. Watch:

Madeline Summerville: "This sucks for you guys, because Trump has put you in a very difficult position."



Scott Jennings: "I don't know you well, but I can assure you Donald Trump being President versus Joe Biden in no way, shape, or form sucks for me.pic.twitter.com/XN0NVF1oB4 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 14, 2025

Bingo.

Anyone on the Left (or even on the Right) who wants to pretend that Trump is somehow a problem must have spent the previous four years with their heads placed firmly up their backsides.

It ONLY sucks for people it's supposed to suck for. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) November 14, 2025

There does indeed seem to be a method to his madness.

Another liberal woman who doesn’t know wtf she’s talking about — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) November 14, 2025

If only we had a nickel for every liberal woman who doesn't know wtf she's talking about ...

Being a Tri Delt as your only accomplishment in no way shape or form qualifies you to spar with Jennings about anything, let alone national politics. — hotStepper (@ChuteShoot) November 14, 2025

Nahhh Trump’s been working his ass off compared to Old Autopen pic.twitter.com/vTwmejX39l — End Liberalism (@ConserveRight) November 14, 2025

Mainly sharing this one for the buff Trump meme. Heh.

That really sums the whole thing up, you know?

============================================================

Related:

*SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth About Fang Fang and Mortgage Fraud

Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X Caught Them and LOL

And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell's Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows He May Be INELIGIBLE for Congress

Vince Foster, You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton

WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS About Trump

============================================================