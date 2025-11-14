Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the...
Eric Swalwell Wants a Trial ASAP to Prove His Innocence (If This Comment...
*SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth...
Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X...
Cory Booker Gets Introduced to Cory Booker After Blaming Trump for the Needlessly...
And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows...
Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on...
WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS...
Call Off the Investigation! Adam Schiff (Yes, THAT One) Says Criminal Probe of...
Maine Dem Platner Misses Financial Disclosure Deadline Amid Nepo Baby Scrutiny and Past...
DeSantis Schools Polis on Pot: FL Rejects Corporate Weed Push as CO's $3B...
United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align...
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight...

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on November 14, 2025
Twitchy

It's bizarre to us how anyone thinks they can make Scott Jennings look stupid or embarrass him in any way, shape, or form on CNN. The man is unshakeable. He is un-triggerable. And he has a comeback for every single dig you can throw at him.

In a way, he is Twitchy's spirit animal, though we're not sure whether he knows it or not.

For example, he wasn't the least bit phased when Madeline Summervile chided him and all Republicans about how hard it must be for us to have Trump as president. Please don't make that face, we didn't say it.

And Jennings nuked her anyway. Watch:

Bingo. 

Anyone on the Left (or even on the Right) who wants to pretend that Trump is somehow a problem must have spent the previous four years with their heads placed firmly up their backsides.

There does indeed seem to be a method to his madness.

If only we had a nickel for every liberal woman who doesn't know wtf she's talking about ... 

Mainly sharing this one for the buff Trump meme. Heh.

That really sums the whole thing up, you know?

