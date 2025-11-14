Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)

It's bizarre to us how anyone thinks they can make Scott Jennings look stupid or embarrass him in any way, shape, or form on CNN. The man is unshakeable. He is un-triggerable. And he has a comeback for every single dig you can throw at him.
In a way, he is Twitchy's spirit animal, though we're not sure whether he knows it or not.
For example, he wasn't the least bit phased when Madeline Summervile chided him and all Republicans about how hard it must be for us to have Trump as president. Please don't make that face, we didn't say it.
And Jennings nuked her anyway. Watch:
Madeline Summerville: "This sucks for you guys, because Trump has put you in a very difficult position."— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 14, 2025
Scott Jennings: "I don't know you well, but I can assure you Donald Trump being President versus Joe Biden in no way, shape, or form sucks for me.pic.twitter.com/XN0NVF1oB4
Bingo.
Anyone on the Left (or even on the Right) who wants to pretend that Trump is somehow a problem must have spent the previous four years with their heads placed firmly up their backsides.
It ONLY sucks for people it's supposed to suck for.— Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) November 14, 2025
There does indeed seem to be a method to his madness.
Another liberal woman who doesn’t know wtf she’s talking about— BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) November 14, 2025
If only we had a nickel for every liberal woman who doesn't know wtf she's talking about ...
Being a Tri Delt as your only accomplishment in no way shape or form qualifies you to spar with Jennings about anything, let alone national politics.— hotStepper (@ChuteShoot) November 14, 2025
Nahhh Trump’s been working his ass off compared to Old Autopen pic.twitter.com/vTwmejX39l— End Liberalism (@ConserveRight) November 14, 2025
Mainly sharing this one for the buff Trump meme. Heh.
November 14, 2025
That really sums the whole thing up, you know?
