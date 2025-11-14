WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS About Trump

What an absolute disaster this recent EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL has been for the Democratic Party. We're starting to think they put every bit of effort and influence they had left into winning New Jersey and Virginia because WOOF, they are running on empty.

Advertisement

Especially when their own bombshell all but clears Trump ...

This tidbit from Epstein adviser Michael Wolff all but exonerates Trump, don't you think?

Take a look:

Didn't Epstein adviser Michael Wolff say that 'Epstein believed that it was Trump who first informed the police about what was going on in Epstein's house.' Yes, he did. Wolff claimed he got that straight from Epstein himself. https://t.co/wpTJRzFSUb https://t.co/slM8GtMG6P — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 13, 2025

So, if Trump was doing something inappropriate with Epstein and his sex ring, why on Earth would he ever go to the police? He would only be incriminating himself ... if he was guilty of what the Democrats so desperately want us to believe he's guilty of. And while we're certainly not experts, this feels a lot like their early efforts to impeach again if they gain the majority in the midterms.

They can't go with Russia, so now they'll try Epstein.

Well, they would if they didn't give the whole thing away because luckily they're sloppy, emotional, and a bit lazy.

Womp womp womp.

============================================================

Related:

AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists and HOOBOY (Watch)

'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber

BAWK! Tommy Vietor Scurries AWAY From Comfortably Smug After Spending His Morning Trying to Pick a Fight

Is He Gonna Cry (Again)? Tim Burchett Just SHUT Adam Kinzinger Down for Calling Him a Liar and DAMN Son

BOOMITY: Bill O’Reilly Goes OFF, Sums Up Dems' Epstein Playbook to Smear Trump With 3 DAMNING Words

Barbara Comstock So TDS-Inflicted She Falls for OBVIOUS Parody Account Spewing Crazy Trump Conspiracies

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!