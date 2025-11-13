VIP
Katie Couric's Expression Indicated She Was Unhappy John Fetterman Refused to Agree Trump'...
Adam Schiff (Orange Face?!) Ranting About How They'll Get Trump THIS TIME Accidentally...
BOOMITY: Bill O’Reilly Goes OFF, Sums Up Dems' Epstein Playbook to Smear Trump...

AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:25 PM on November 13, 2025

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made some crazy-stupid claims in the past but this one ... this one actually takes the Socialist Democrat cake.

Seems Trump supporters are always pulling her aside and telling her they want to be socialists as well.

And please, not only do we not believe they tell her anything in secret, but we also know socialism is SOCIALISM; putting democratic in front of it doesn't make it suck any less. 

Watch:

Post continues:

... Trump supporter, but then I started to expand my world and where I got information and now I’ve learned and I’ve changed.”

RIIIIIIIGHT.

Heck, maybe drunker.

Totally. Every day.

HAAAAAAA

WHOA. Mind is BLOWN.

We don't believe her either. But that's what makes this even funnier, right?

============================================================

============================================================

