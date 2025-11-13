AOC Claims Trump Supporters Secretly Tell Her They REALLY Want to be Socialists and HOOBOY (Watch)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made some crazy-stupid claims in the past but this one ... this one actually takes the Socialist Democrat cake.

Seems Trump supporters are always pulling her aside and telling her they want to be socialists as well.

And please, not only do we not believe they tell her anything in secret, but we also know socialism is SOCIALISM; putting democratic in front of it doesn't make it suck any less.

AOC is now claiming that Trump supporters are pulling her aside and saying they want to join “democratic socialism.”



“I fully welcome Trump voters into our coalition… I can’t tell you how many times someone has pulled me aside and said either I was once a big Trump voter and… pic.twitter.com/8OhtzCYjph — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 13, 2025

... Trump supporter, but then I started to expand my world and where I got information and now I’ve learned and I’ve changed.”

RIIIIIIIGHT.

AOC is drunk as Pelosi — Trump Girl (@SoonLeigh) November 13, 2025

Heck, maybe drunker.

People are totally going up and saying "I was a big Trump voter" 😂🤣 — Johnny Murica 🪙 (@JohnnyMurica) November 13, 2025

Totally. Every day.

They keep letting her speak, that’s good. pic.twitter.com/kx5JxZrC9b — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) November 13, 2025

HAAAAAAA

She's literally telling the truth. "I can't tell you how many times."



I.e. never happened, or it's 2 and she can't count that high. 🤣 — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) November 13, 2025

WHOA. Mind is BLOWN.

We don't believe her either. But that's what makes this even funnier, right?

