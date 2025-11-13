Barbara Comstock So TDS-Inflicted She Falls for OBVIOUS Parody Account Spewing Crazy Trump Conspiracies

If you find yourself so entrenched with Trump-hate that you fall for an obvious parody, whose own bio admits it's satire, it might be time to log out and do something else for a bit. Barbara Comstock has just absolutely lost any marbles she may have once had.

Advertisement

For example, she is so thirsty for drama, so desperate for corruption, that she fell for this:

BREAKING: White House lawyers are reportedly worried Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace recorded their phone calls with Trump where he begged, bribed, threatened, and cried for them to reverse their votes on releasing the Epstein files. — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) November 12, 2025

Really?

REALLY?

She not only fell for it, but she also quote-tweeted it, hoping for tapes.

Try not to laugh:

Lordy, I hope there are tapes! https://t.co/QKQX42Rb8h — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) November 12, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Reminder, Trump broke a lot of people. Woof.

Jerry Dunleavy was good enough to correct her ...

it’s a satire account, ma’am pic.twitter.com/RqDLWSndPP — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 13, 2025

Which only makes this funnier.

Babsy has hit the mental health wall of her TDS, that even democrats are concerned by the bullshit she posts. — Dr. Supreme Court “Big Balls” Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) November 13, 2025

Barbara Comstock regularly tweeting satire is incredible. Nothing on Jay Jones from her, but she’ll let her followers know about satire. 🙄 https://t.co/dcZhsEZIeb — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) November 13, 2025

Fair point. She'd rather believe utter nonsense than accept the ticket she pushed in Virginia, the Democrats she helped elect, openly fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children.

.@BarbaraComstock is so desperate to dunk on Trump, she's promoting satire as truth.



Note to the older folks on Twitter... Don't believe everything you read on the internet. https://t.co/qrbYHFxPrG — Willie Deutsch (@WillieDeutsch) November 13, 2025

Oh, Babs. This is just sad-s.

============================================================

Related:

Ron Wyden Put on Uber-BLAST After Spewing WHOPPER of a Lie About What (Who) Destroyed Healthcare

John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)

QUEEN! Tish Hyman Lights CA Sen. Scott Wiener UP in Back and Forth About Men in Women's Spaces (Watch)

SHE Got Played! Kamala Harris Claims SHE Was Playing '3-D Chess' Against Trump in 2024 and BAHAHA (Watch)

*SNORT* Hakeem Jeffries Will HATE This Compliment from Richard Grenell (But You Will LOVE and LOL at IT)

Dick Durbin Spills ALL OF THE TEA About His Own Party and What They Were Willing to Do for Power (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!