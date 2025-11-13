Barbara Comstock So TDS-Inflicted She Falls for OBVIOUS Parody Account Spewing Crazy Trump Conspiracies

BOOMITY: Bill O’Reilly Goes OFF, Sums Up Dems' Epstein Playbook to Smear Trump...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

If you find yourself so entrenched with Trump-hate that you fall for an obvious parody, whose own bio admits it's satire, it might be time to log out and do something else for a bit. Barbara Comstock has just absolutely lost any marbles she may have once had.

For example, she is so thirsty for drama, so desperate for corruption, that she fell for this:

Really?

REALLY?

She not only fell for it, but she also quote-tweeted it, hoping for tapes.

Try not to laugh:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Reminder, Trump broke a lot of people. Woof.

Jerry Dunleavy was good enough to correct her ...

Which only makes this funnier.

Fair point. She'd rather believe utter nonsense than accept the ticket she pushed in Virginia, the Democrats she helped elect, openly fantasized about murdering Republicans and their children.

BOOMITY: Bill O'Reilly Goes OFF, Sums Up Dems' Epstein Playbook to Smear Trump With 3 DAMNING Words
Sam J.
Sam J.
Oh, Babs. This is just sad-s.

============================================================

Editor's Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

