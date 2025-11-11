WOW --> We Could Watch Little Dickie Durbin Throw His Own Party UNDER THE BUS All Day Every Day (Watch)

Well, color us shocked that Senator Dick Durbin would ever tell us the ugly truth about his own party. Usually, we refer to Durbin as Little Dickie Durbin, but considering he's finally willing to spill the beans on his own party ...

You know what, he's still Little Dickie Durbin, and our guess is he has some motive for being this honest.

Then again, this could be just another sign of 'Civil War' in the Democratic Party.

We shall see.

In the meantime, take a gander at this:

BREAKING: Senator Durbin just ADMITTED the democrat radical base wanted to STARVE kids & SCREW workers just to own Trump.



PATHETIC!



“Many of my friends are unhappy. They think we should have kept our government closed indefinitely to protest the policies of the Trump… pic.twitter.com/05WaADt56E — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 10, 2025

Post continues:

... administration... but cannot accept a strategy which wages political battle at the expense of my neighbor's paycheck or the food for his children.”

They knew the ENTIRE TIME!

Well, of course they did.

And now that Virginia and New Jersey have been served up to their party, some of them can be honest. What really drives us crazy is the fact that the very people Democrats were willing to harm, predominantly federal employees, are the ones who handed Virginia to Abigail Spanberger.

Gross, right?

Of course they did....they overplayed their political capital. — NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) November 10, 2025

There's that, as well.

His neighbors paycheck, lol. — "Listless" Little Brother (@DeplorableGonzo) November 10, 2025

He is fairly melodramatic.

Holy hell, Durbin just torched his own party live on the Senate floor, admitting they knew damn well their shutdown stunt was starving families and tanking paychecks — and they did it anyway because orange man bad. That’s not politics, that’s psychopathy. They held America… — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) November 10, 2025

Only because it benefits him in some way. We sincerely doubt this was about being honest with the American people.

And now we have House Democrats claiming they will try to keep the government shutdown ...

Hey Lefties, do you finally get it? Democrats own this shutdown; they've been deliberately making you suffer for their own leverage.

Wake up.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

