WOW --> We Could Watch Little Dickie Durbin Throw His Own Party UNDER THE BUS All Day Every Day (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on November 11, 2025
Meme

Well, color us shocked that Senator Dick Durbin would ever tell us the ugly truth about his own party. Usually, we refer to Durbin as Little Dickie Durbin, but considering he's finally willing to spill the beans on his own party ...

You know what, he's still Little Dickie Durbin, and our guess is he has some motive for being this honest.

Then again, this could be just another sign of 'Civil War' in the Democratic Party. 

We shall see.

In the meantime, take a gander at this:

Post continues:

... administration... but cannot accept a strategy which wages political battle at the expense of my neighbor's paycheck or the food for his children.”

They knew the ENTIRE TIME!

Well, of course they did.

And now that Virginia and New Jersey have been served up to their party, some of them can be honest. What really drives us crazy is the fact that the very people Democrats were willing to harm, predominantly federal employees, are the ones who handed Virginia to Abigail Spanberger.

Gross, right?

There's that, as well.

He is fairly melodramatic.

EXPLOSIVE Costs for Taxpayers: DATA-Filled Thread Highlighting Obamacare FRAUD 'Gifted' to Rep. Jeffries
Sam J.
Only because it benefits him in some way. We sincerely doubt this was about being honest with the American people.

And now we have House Democrats claiming they will try to keep the government shutdown ... 

Hey Lefties, do you finally get it? Democrats own this shutdown; they've been deliberately making you suffer for their own leverage.

Wake up.

