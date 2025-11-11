Ya' LOVE to See It: CRAZED Leftist Storms Sen. Tim Kaine's Office to Confront Him for Opening Gov (Watch)

Democratic voters are mad at Senate Democrats for finally moving forward with the same CR they've voted for 13 times to ensure people get paid and fed. Gosh, almost as if they knew all along who was keeping the government shut but were ok with it because they were somehow standing up to Trump ... by starving kids.

We can't even make this sort of evil and stupid up.

You might want to grab some popcorn before watching this because HOOBOY, if karma had a mean, crazy, angry, puffy face, it would be this woman's.

Watch.

🚨MUST WATCH: UNHINGED leftist storms Senator Kaine’s (D-VA) office to CONFRONT him about voting to reopen the government



She claimed no one in Sen. Kaine’s office answered her calls this morning, so she drove 1.5 hours to meet with him in person.



“Lime Accordion” is known on… pic.twitter.com/YxObTDZVFa — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 11, 2025

Post continues:

... on the left for her enraged & unpleasant phone calls to the offices of government officials. She regularly berates the staffers who answer her calls. The left adores this woman, regularly praising her irrational, unfriendly, and angry demeanor. Her comments are FULL of leftists telling her to run for office.

Because, you know, the Left isn't crazy ENOUGH.

After she realized Sen. Kaine would not be meeting with her, she proceeds to berate a staffer and let him know she’ll “never vote for a democrat again”.



The Great Democrat Crashout of 2025 pic.twitter.com/TlVIrGfBHw — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 11, 2025

Yes, she will. And Democrats know she will.

Here’s a small snippet of people telling her to run for office. Does anyone still take the left seriously at this point? pic.twitter.com/QSEzw606wG — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 11, 2025

These mentally unstable zealots are a danger to society -- just like @jonesjay AG -elect in Virginia.



This lunatic fringe is frightening. pic.twitter.com/7S8RLvPwOz — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) November 11, 2025

Now we know who voted for Jay Jones. We should have known Democrats would still vote for the monster wishing death on a two and five-year-old over political - they all agree with him. JONES is the face of the Democratic Party, at least in Virginia.

Now imagine a mob of unhinged people just like her, feeding off each other’s anger, getting more violent by the minute until they cause harm. You can see the rage that she’s holding back. This is exactly who Dem Ops will hire for the “protest” they hope leads to violence. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) November 11, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

