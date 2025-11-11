Ya' LOVE to See It: CRAZED Leftist Storms Sen. Tim Kaine's Office to Confront Him for Opening Gov (Watch)

EXPLOSIVE Costs for Taxpayers: DATA-Filled Thread Highlighting Obamacare FRAUD 'Gifted' to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on November 11, 2025
Democratic voters are mad at Senate Democrats for finally moving forward with the same CR they've voted for 13 times to ensure people get paid and fed. Gosh, almost as if they knew all along who was keeping the government shut but were ok with it because they were somehow standing up to Trump ... by starving kids.

We can't even make this sort of evil and stupid up.

You might want to grab some popcorn before watching this because HOOBOY, if karma had a mean, crazy, angry, puffy face, it would be this woman's.

Watch.

... on the left for her enraged & unpleasant phone calls to the offices of government officials. She regularly berates the staffers who answer her calls.

The left adores this woman, regularly praising her irrational, unfriendly, and angry demeanor. Her comments are FULL of leftists telling her to run for office.

Because, you know, the Left isn't crazy ENOUGH.

Sam J.
Yes, she will. And Democrats know she will. 

Now we know who voted for Jay Jones. We should have known Democrats would still vote for the monster wishing death on a two and five-year-old over political - they all agree with him. JONES is the face of the Democratic Party, at least in Virginia.

Same, bro. Same.

