'You, Sir, Can Sit Down and SHUT UP': Former Air Traffic Controller RIPS Into Pete Buttigieg and HOLY WOW

Pete Buttigieg was not good at his job.

Any of them.

And if we're being honest (we are), we're pretty sure Pete wouldn't be where he is today if he were straight. Is that too mean? Oh well, this editor is feeling pretty mean after what Democrats pulled to hose Virginia and New Jersey.

Luckily, this retired Air Traffic Controller had experience to pull from when taking Buttigieg apart for trying to talk smack at Sec. Duffy who is still fixing issues and mistakes the Biden administration (especially Pete) is responsible for.

I worked under your FAA @PeteButtigieg and, after 34 years, mostly as an Air Traffic Controller, I retired because of how you and the Biden administration, to use your words, shit on every employee at the FAA and ruined a once fine agency.



You allowed men into my office… https://t.co/bEoq2zm6wR — Joanie Scott (@JstJoan) November 10, 2025

... bathroom. I had to work with and for people you hired and promoted because of the color of their skin or who they have sex with who were wholly and completely unqualified for their job. You FORCED me to inject an experimental, dangerous drug into my body in order to keep my job and paycheck. As for what the current ATC's "have been through", every single one of them is eligible for an interest-free loan program which their credit unions initiate during every government shutdown. As well, they all can withdraw from their TSP accounts. Every FAA employee knows these are both well established, common practices during shutdowns, so the only ones not coming to work are the ones making a political statement. President Trump is right to call them out. You, sir, can sit down and shut up.

Respect, Joanie. Small town mayor-Pete had no business running the DoT. Dude was out of his element. pic.twitter.com/2Fb8KwZifB — The Panic (@ThePanic16) November 11, 2025

The guy couldn't even fix potholes in his own city, but you know, Biden was all about DIVERSIFYING his Cabinet and needed a gay dude so ...

