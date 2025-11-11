EXPLOSIVE Costs for Taxpayers: DATA-Filled Thread Highlighting Obamacare FRAUD 'Gifted' to...
'You, Sir, Can Sit Down and SHUT UP': Former Air Traffic Controller RIPS Into Pete Buttigieg and HOLY WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on November 11, 2025
Pete Buttigieg was not good at his job.

Any of them.

And if we're being honest (we are), we're pretty sure Pete wouldn't be where he is today if he were straight. Is that too mean? Oh well, this editor is feeling pretty mean after what Democrats pulled to hose Virginia and New Jersey.

Luckily, this retired Air Traffic Controller had experience to pull from when taking Buttigieg apart for trying to talk smack at Sec. Duffy who is still fixing issues and mistakes the Biden administration (especially Pete) is responsible for.

This is pretty great:

Post continues:

... bathroom. 

I had to work with and for people you hired and promoted because of the color of their skin or who they have sex with who were wholly and completely unqualified for their job.

You FORCED me to inject an experimental, dangerous drug into my body in order to keep my job and paycheck. 

As for what the current ATC's "have been through", every single one of them is eligible for an interest-free loan program which their credit unions initiate during every government shutdown. As well, they all can withdraw from their TSP accounts. Every FAA employee knows these are both well established, common practices during shutdowns, so the only ones not coming to work are the ones making a political statement. 

President Trump is right to call them out.

You, sir, can sit down and shut up.

Sam J.
What she said.

The guy couldn't even fix potholes in his own city, but you know, Biden was all about DIVERSIFYING his Cabinet and needed a gay dude so ... 

Yeah, yeah, we're petty. Fine.

We own it.

